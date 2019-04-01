MoFlava. Picture: Twitter

Twitter was abuzz with confusion at Metro FM's and 5FM's little prank for April Fools day. A joke that didn't go well with the listeners as the two radio jocks switched it up by taking over each other's afternoon slots, where Thando Thabete was Metro and Mo Flava on 5fm for the first 45 minutes of the respective shows.

This prank comes in the wake of Metro FM's presenter line-up announcement that had a few surprises up its sleeves.

The joke nearly broke the internet as listeners went under a low-key panic mode.

I've never been so frustrated in my life .Jesus Christ @Thando_Thabethe i love you but please go back to your station #drivemehome — Qello mapanya (@Qello_) April 1, 2019

You really got us shame #DriveMeHome — Lulu 🇿🇼 🇲🇼 (@ellainTee) April 1, 2019

Iyooooh. My radio sounded sooooooooo different I kept checking the frequency 🙆🏽🙆🏽🙆🏽

Glad twas a prank. #drivemehome — Nolz_maMlangeni_Gasela😉 (@Nolz_ml) April 1, 2019

Well played @SABC, we're being fooled — Thiza Makwa (@makwatee) April 1, 2019

The changes, that were effective as of Monday, April 1, have brought on board big names such as Ayabonga Cawe, Relebogile Mabotja, Moshe Ndiki and Andile Ncube.

Ayabonga Cawe takes over ‘METRO FM Talk’. The ‘#FreshBreakfast’ is joined by seasoned broadcaster and media personality, Relebogile Mabotja and one of South Africa's most loved media personalities Moshe Ndiki who joins ‘The Drive’ as a show contributor.

Another well-known name, Andile Ncube, switches radio homes from Radio 2000 to Metro Fm as their sports presenter for the weekend breakfast show ‘#TheWKNDR’.

These new changes will also see Somizi Mhlongo joining ‘#TheBridge’ team alongside Dineo Ranaka and Lerato Kganyago.

The Station Manager for Metro FM, Ms Sibongile Mtyali said: "This year’s line-up schedule is a continuation of our commitment to deliver quality programming and maintain top-of-mind awareness as the best commercial radio stations in the country.

"We are pleased that we have managed to secure some of the country’s top radio personalities joining brand METRO FM. All our personalities fit in well with what Metro FM stands for and where it’s heading”.