Mohale Motaung bags international award

Media personality Mohale Motaung has just scored his first international award. Mohale who was was nominated for the Africa Choice Awards in the male personality of the year category in August this year, scooped the award at the ceremony this weekend.

An excited Mohale took to Instagram to share how overjoyed he was. “Y’all need to wake up because I was awarded with a male personality of the year INTERNATIONAL award in Nigeria last night. A special thank you to everyone that voted. 🥺🙏🏽 “A super thank you to the @africachoiceawards team and my amazing management team @allinn_management for always pushing me! South Africa, we brought this one home,” said Mohale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) He was nominated alongside Mzansi’s Oros Mampofu, Ghana’s Bismark Nii Odoi and Mawuli Gavor and Nigeria’s Kidd Waya and Ozoemena Chukwu. The award is a welcome diversion for Mohale who is currently in the midst of a very public and messy divorce. Mohale and his estranged husband, Somizi Mhlongo, made headlines in a few months ago after allegations of abuse were made public. He had accused Somizi of abuse in an interview with the producers of the reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”.

Mohale said that Somizi had tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car as he tried to flee. Somizi denied the allegations. Last month Mohale took to the latest social media craze phrase, “na enjoyment”, the latest social media craze that went viral on TikTok and took over every other social media platform.

It means to “temporarily abandon or postpone your financial responsibilities so you can prioritise having fun and living like all your money is dedicated to feeding your cravings”. Living the very definition of “na enjoyment”, Mohale treated himself to cocktails and rose petal baths at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge & Spa. “Sometimes you must just say to the world that ‘na enjoyment’.