Mohale Motaung claps back after troll shades him

Media personality Mohale Motaung chose violence this week when he clapped back at an internet troll with a spicy response. Since being put under the glare of the public thanks to his very public relationship with Somizi Mhlongo which of course led to a messy divorce, Mohale has had to deal with many negative things being said about him.

People have called him a gold digger, suggested his intentions were only to marry Somizi for fame and money and the one thing that has stuck, post news of their divorce, is that he planned a heist. Not one to respond to the negativity said about him or address it, this week Mohale chose to hit back at a social media troll. The model and actor posted pictures of himself in a suit which were accompanied by a caption.

MORE ON THIS Mohale Motaung denies dating actor Wiseman Zitha

“In today's edition of #EntrepreneurshipChronicles - A Man In Black,” he wrote. A Twitter user responded saying: “The Heist”. The Heist 🔥 🔥 — KleinPayne (@payne_klein) January 12, 2022 Mohale hit back saying: “Mmago ke heist (your mother is a heist)”.

Mmago ke heist. ❤️ https://t.co/2ii7PEW1bF — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) January 12, 2022 In August last yeat Mohale also chose violence on the TL after he hit back at a suggestion that he should visit the new Sanctuary Mandela hotel with his estranged husband. At the time it was announced that for R15 000 a night you can sleep in the bedroom of late statesman Nelson Mandela's Houghton Estate residence, which has been converted into a boutique hotel. Reacting to the news on social media, Mohale said that he wanted to go to the hotel.