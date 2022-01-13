Mohale Motaung claps back after troll shades him
Media personality Mohale Motaung chose violence this week when he clapped back at an internet troll with a spicy response.
Since being put under the glare of the public thanks to his very public relationship with Somizi Mhlongo which of course led to a messy divorce, Mohale has had to deal with many negative things being said about him.
People have called him a gold digger, suggested his intentions were only to marry Somizi for fame and money and the one thing that has stuck, post news of their divorce, is that he planned a heist.
Not one to respond to the negativity said about him or address it, this week Mohale chose to hit back at a social media troll.
The model and actor posted pictures of himself in a suit which were accompanied by a caption.
“In today's edition of #EntrepreneurshipChronicles - A Man In Black,” he wrote.
A Twitter user responded saying: “The Heist”.
The Heist 🔥 🔥— KleinPayne (@payne_klein) January 12, 2022
Mohale hit back saying: “Mmago ke heist (your mother is a heist)”.
Mmago ke heist. ❤️ https://t.co/2ii7PEW1bF— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) January 12, 2022
In August last yeat Mohale also chose violence on the TL after he hit back at a suggestion that he should visit the new Sanctuary Mandela hotel with his estranged husband.
At the time it was announced that for R15 000 a night you can sleep in the bedroom of late statesman Nelson Mandela's Houghton Estate residence, which has been converted into a boutique hotel.
Reacting to the news on social media, Mohale said that he wanted to go to the hotel.
Tagging a friend on Twitter, Mohale said “areye” (let’s go).
When a Twitter user suggested that Mohale should go with Somizi, the social media influencer hit back saying “Ei, uyaphapa maan!” (you are forward).