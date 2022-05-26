Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Mohale Motaung claps back at trolls following airport post

Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram/@mohale_77.

Published 2h ago

Social media is full of trolls and the best way to deal with them is by putting them right back in their place.

Radio presenter and influencer Mohale Mataung understands this all too well and never hesitates in giving trolls a taste of their medicine.

As an avid traveller, he posted a picture of himself at an airport lounge waiting for a 3am flight.

Now, if you spend time on Twitter, you would know that a person could post a happy picture of themselves, and there’s going to be that one guy who tries to be funny.

A Twitter user commented on Motaung’s photo by mentioning his former husband Somizi Mhlongo.

“Shame Somizi made you fly in private planes,” said the Twitter user.

To which Motaung replied: “He was my husband, wasn’t he? Who was he supposed to fly? You?

And just like that, the Twitter user had no comeback. Motaung’s followers, on the other side commended him for how he handled the situation.

“I couldn't have said it better myself, Mohale. You deserved every flight you took for as long as it lasted,” responded @rinkies_59.

Another Twitter user @@ChichiTNel said: “Love this for you. Spousal benefits are for the spouse to enjoy. If there are no spousal benefits in your marriage, leave others alone and let them enjoy in peace.”

Below are more reactions.

