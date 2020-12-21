Mohale Motaung doesn't understand why people are offended by him wearing a mask

Mohale Motaung has expressed how he does not understand how or why people get offended by him wearing a mask. The husband of media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang, who has carved a name for himself in the entertainment industry by scoring acting gigs, took to Twitter to remind South Africans that keeping your mask on at all times isn't as offensive as some make it out to be. The 'MTV Shuga’ star addressed the issue that he has been noticing while he has been out and about. Motaung said that he doesn't understand why people are offended that he keeps his mask on as it is a guideline stipulated by the NICD. He went on to also say that people try to justify keeping their masks off but had no basis for such since it's the middle of a pandemic.

“I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on — they’ll be like 'We don’t have COVID, take off your mask' ... or 'You don’t trust us'. Please No!” wrote Motaung.

I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on - they’ll be like “We don’t have COVID, take off your mask”... OR “You don’t trust us”. Pls No! pic.twitter.com/j9bJTWBb7y — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 15, 2020

Twitter users agreed with Motaung, with many saying that they have also met some people out there who just don't take the pandemic serious enough.

Earlier this year he responded to criticism he received after it was announced that he would be making a guest appearance on “Rhythm City”.

Following the announcement that he would be joining the hit e.tv soapie, social media was sent into a frenzy.

Twitter users questioned why Motaung would be getting an acting job over performing arts graduates who were more qualified.

A debate ensued and while many defended his new gig, others lambasted it.

“About the ’Rhythm City’ gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I am married to a famous person. I can’t blame myself for getting married to Somizi, and that now must not mean I shouldn’t pursue any opportunities simply because people are going to say that Somizi got them for me”, said Motaung.