Mohale Motaung is not keen to reveal his man on social media any time soon

Reality TV star Mohale Motaung is not ready to publicly reveal his new love interest is despite his fans being hungry for a sneak peek. Ever since Motaung became a free man following his divorce, his love life has become of great interest and every man he has been seen with has people questioning if there are any romantic vibes there.

While fans may be curious to find out who Motaung is getting up close and personal with, he is not about to let that valuable information slip. He posted a hilarious video of media personality Bonang Matheba in response to those wanting to see his man’s face. Please post him😍🤣🙏...as long as he's not half your age aseblief...we've seen so much drama of sugar daddies😅🙈...this time Please date your type babes🥰 — CindyDee 💖💥💫💋 (@SPHE000GP) September 12, 2022 In the video, Matheba is heard explaining that she can't show his face because people will be judging him.

In the comments section, fans pleaded with Motaung to post his new bae with one tweep advising him to "please date your type". His friendship with Wiseman Zitha got tongues wagging as the two were seen hanging out together and their social media posts fuelled rumours further. Shortly after that Motaung’s friendship with Lasizwe Dambuza had many of us wondering what was cooking between the two of them.

The two made sure to fuel social media speculation about them being an item with their boo’ed up social media posts. Dambuza and Motaung also made sure to pack on their PDA at several red carpet events. They even had a kissing moment during an Instagram LIVE, which Dambuza went on to describe as a “moment of weakness”. Since then there has been no activity from the friends and both have gone about their separate ways.