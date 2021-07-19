Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo spends the weekend at a spa without his husband

Local reality TV star Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo spent the weekend at a spa for some self-care. Taking to social media over the weekend, the “Somizi & Mohale: The Union” star posted pictures from his spa getaway on Sunday at the Aronia Day Spa Houghton.

A couple of weeks ago Mohale also spent the weekend at the same spa for his weekend. He spent the weekend with a friend instead of his hubby. His Instagram stories are full of birthday wishes from his friends and fans.

However, the message that he loved the most is the one he received from his mother, and it read as follows: “Today I want you to know you’re always in my thoughts. I pray to God to grant you a long and peaceful life. May you find happiness in your life.” Mohale wished himself a happy and wrote: “Chapter #26 UNLOCKED. Happy birthday to myself. Mohale, I love you!”