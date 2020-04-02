Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo teaching English online during Covid-19 lockdown

Schools in many parts of the world including South Africa were forced to shut its doors in the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus that is currently devastating the world. In spite of the pandemic, learning must to continue. Seemingly, technology has presented an opportunity for remote learning during the lockdown period. Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo has joined forces with MsZora by Africa Teen Geeks, Africa’s largest computer science education and non-profit organisation that aims to educate and inspire Africa’s future innovators. MsZora by Africa Teen Geeks in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and Sasol Foundation presents "Free Stem Lockdown Digital School,"an online platform that will assist students with subjects such Maths, Science and English. Speaking to IOL Entertainment on behalf of Africa Teen Geeks, Nonhlanhla Mnisi says though Motaung-Mhlongo is the only non-qualified teacher on the program, he went through extensive training to prepare for the task at hand.

She said: "He (Motaung-Mhlongo) reached out to us to find out how he can be part of the initiative. We then asked him to send his profile, which displayed a lot of educational stuff he has done in his community work...which was very impressive."

She added: "Looking at the few lessons that he's done so far, Mohale is good at what he does. and he's really passionate about teaching."

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Africa Teen Geeks congratulated Motaung-Mhlongo for taking the step towards educating South Africa.

“We are excited to welcome @mohale_motaung to @AiZora #Lockdowneschool today. He’ll be teaching Grade 11 #English streaming LIVE on our YouTube Channel & Facebook Live. Thank you Mohale for answering the call!” read the statement.

The virtual classrooms are offered at no cost across all grades and sessions will be recorded and posted on the following sites: Africa Teen Geeks, MsZora and Department of Basic of Education.

Local celebrities DJ Sbu Leope, Pearl Modiadie, Khaya Mthethwa, Penny Lebyane, Thuli Thabethe, Phumeza Mdabe, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung are confirmed as Lockdown Digital Readers 2020 for the literacy program.

Other prominent figures who will be reading to the children in different indigenous languages include businesswoman and philanthropist Dr Precious Motsepe, executive director of UN Women- Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka, Minister of Basic Education - Angie Motshekga, Deputy Minister of Mohamed Enver Surty, and former Stats General Dr Pali Lehohla.

This is all in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa, in ensuring that the principles of social distancing and the lockdown are adhered to in order to prevent the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information visit Africa Teen Geeks.