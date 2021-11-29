Mohale Motaung says he almost fell victim to drink-spiking

Actor and model Mohale Motaung said he is grateful to God after he nearly fell victim to drink-spiking. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Motaung revealed that his drink was nearly spiked twice but thankfully his friend Peace Maphalu discovered the perpetrator.

“Last night someone tried to spike my drink TWICE, Thank God @uPeace_ was there and saw this guy. “We didn’t even know what to do after we caught him because we were just in so much disbelief. People are weird!” Last night someone tried to spike my drink TWICE, Thank God @uPeace_ was there and saw this guy. 😳😨



We didn’t even know what to do after we caught him because we were just in so much disbelief.



People are weird! ☹️☹️☹️ — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) November 28, 2021 While fans seem genuinely concerned about Motaung, others offered their advice, particularly with the festive season coming, urging peeps to be more vigilant when out drinking and partying.

Below are some of the fans reactions on Twitter. Ereng budget?...u can use me as a bodyguard😅 pic.twitter.com/nJrqmI7iGc — [email protected] (@Hlaha8610241) November 28, 2021 Don't you know you don't make that mistake and leave your drink unattended even with your friend pic.twitter.com/QGSg9SHB2q — Sir Mphoza 🔞💎 (@MphozaM7) November 28, 2021 Imagine 🤔people are so cruel, you must be always careful 🤞 — Norma (@Normamjali) November 28, 2021 In case you may be wondering what drink-spiking is, it is when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink without their knowledge. According to The Conversation, this can include: putting alcohol into a non-alcoholic drink; adding extra alcohol to an alcoholic drink; and slipping prescription or illegal drugs into an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.

The Conversation also shared some of their top tips on “how to prevent drink-spiking“. Have your drink close to you, keep an eye on it and don’t leave it unattended Avoid sharing beverages with other people

Purchase or pour your drinks yourself If you’re offered a drink by someone you don’t know well, go to the bar with them and watch the bartender pour your drink If you think your drink tastes weird, pour it out immediately

Keep an eye on your friends and their beverages too. A previous IOL article uncovered a new date rape drug, eyedrops. Eyedrops, dubbed the new Rohypnol, are being used to spike victims’ drinks in nightclubs and at parties, making them easy targets for robbers and rapists.

Mandisa Hela, registrar of medicines at the Medicines Control Council, said eyedrops contained benzalkonium chloride and naphazoline nitrite, which were highly soluble in alcohol. She said oral ingestion could cause drowsiness and depression of the central nervous system, while the benzalkonium could cause disturbance of consciousness progressing to a coma. Charlie Cawood, of the Community Pharmacist sector of the Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa, said ingesting eyedrops could slow your heart rate, and you could become confused and unable to concentrate.