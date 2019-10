Mohale says "Tsek" to claims of relationship trouble with Somizi









Somizi and Mohale. Picture: Instagram

Newlyweds Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung are back to dealing with internet trolls. This comes after Mohale posted a picture of himself with 100 red roses he received from Somizi to celebrate being married for 100 hours.

Mohale shared a snap of the flowers on his Twitter account, but soon faced questions about whether he would do the same for his husband.





This is not the first time Mohale's intentions were questioned. But unlike before, when he ignored such comments, he replied.





I would really love to see you do the same for him. I pray your marriage works yazi ♥️ https://t.co/BaphWq9jo4 — S I X O L I L E (@Incognito_SA) October 2, 2019

Who said I haven’t ? Y’all like attention. Tsek https://t.co/mXgPfIsHfM — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) October 2, 2019





This comes after Somizi also found himself responding to negative comments on a video he posted. He posted a video of the couple getting ready to head for a vacation to the Shishangeni Private Lodge in the Kruger National Park with Wiseman Zitha and Vusi Nova.





Fans said that Mohale looked 'offish' and 'disinterested'.





Somizi hit back at the haters, asking who died and made them the judge of how people should react.





“For f**k sakes. It’s 5.45am, we just woke up. What the f**k do you expect him to be doing? Be jumping for joy because we are going away? Can you guys leave him alone?! Cut him some slack", he responded.





“It’s really annoying now. I know my man better than you all. These comments are really tiring. And who died and made you judges of character and personalities. Show me your excitable partners then.”





This is not the first time fans have come after Mohale for apparently not showing enough love for Somizi or interest in their relationship.

Mohale's response:Many Twitter users were divided on Mohale's response with some saying he should not entertain negativity while others felt his response was warranted.