Mohale unbothered by troll asking about the SMEG kettle

If there is anything we have learnt over the last few months, it's that you do not come for Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo's man. Or his kettle.





Introduced to us the often coy and camera shy fiance of over the top media personality Somizi Mhlongo- Motaung , Mohale has gone on to take fame in his stride.





So much so that he now regularly hits back at social media trolls who have and continue to question his relationship with his husband and how he makes his money. Or if he makes any at all.





This week Mohale again put a Twitter troll in their place when they decided to be spicy with him over a video he posted.





In the video, Mohale was drinking a hot beverage with the caption reading "Good Morning tweeps".

A user then asked Mohale where his kettle was: "Kettle ekae mohale" he said.





The user was referring to the infamous SMEG kettle that gave haters "heart palpitations" earlier this year after he posted a picture of it.





People then started asking Mohale what he owned because he was always posting things that they believed belong to Somizi.





At the time Mohale told Twitter users that he could do what he wanted to.





Now that the kettle's whereabouts have come into question, Mohale let users know.





"The kettle is my husband's and it's in the kitchen", he tweeted.