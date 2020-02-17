First, it was the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and now the SMEG kettle...the level of jealousy on the Twitter streets of Mzansi is rife.
Well, from the moment it was revealed that Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo are a couple, about two years ago, haters have been throwing in all sorts of accusations their way.
While many were celebrating their union, some started questioning Mohale's intentions. It was alleged that Mohale doesn’t love Somizi; he’s just in it for the money. Now that the couple got married, haters are still hating.
Just a month ago someone threw some shade and said: "When are you buying your own car?. This comment was made after Mohale posted a snap of himself beside the couple’s luxury ride.
Now, peeps are trolling him for posting a kettle. You know you’ve made it in life when you start topping the trend list because you posted a kettle.