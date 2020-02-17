Mohale's Italian kettle gives haters 'heart palpitations'









Somizi and Mohale. Picture: Instagram First, it was the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and now the SMEG kettle...the level of jealousy on the Twitter streets of Mzansi is rife. Well, from the moment it was revealed that Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo are a couple, about two years ago, haters have been throwing in all sorts of accusations their way. While many were celebrating their union, some started questioning Mohale's intentions. It was alleged that Mohale doesn’t love Somizi; he’s just in it for the money. Now that the couple got married, haters are still hating. Just a month ago someone threw some shade and said: "When are you buying your own car?. This comment was made after Mohale posted a snap of himself beside the couple’s luxury ride. Now, peeps are trolling him for posting a kettle. You know you’ve made it in life when you start topping the trend list because you posted a kettle.

It started when the actor and model shared a picture of one stylish Italian kettle, SMEG accompanied by a packet of SA's favourite beverage, simply captioning it: “Rooibos tea makes everything better-Good Morning.”

Rooibos tea makes everything better-Good Morning. ☕️🙂 pic.twitter.com/qVyYkJd3sn — Mohale Motaung 🥇 (@mohale_motaung) February 16, 2020

In another post Mohale shared "Sela iChampagne ka hubby today."

Sela iChampagne ka hubby today. 🥂🥂🍾 🍾 pic.twitter.com/wyW0qe970P — Mohale Motaung 🥇 (@mohale_motaung) February 16, 2020

Then a Twitter user made a snide comment, asking Mohale when is he going to stop bragging about Somizi's things on social media.

"Kanti wena yini eyakho? Konke okwa Somizi"

Mohale, over time, has learnt not to let trolls have their way with him, Clapped back, in response, he wrote: "I can do whatever the fu** I want!"

I can do whatever the fuck I want! ♥️ https://t.co/YTM5tUifJa — Mohale Motaung 🥇 (@mohale_motaung) February 16, 2020

Fans of Mohale quickly jumped to his defence.

People can make all the noise but Mohale and Somizi are happy together and they share everything like any other couple. Banyise Mohale, ba a painelwa pic.twitter.com/LCdP76qfhC — Mapula malesa❤ (@SmileyNdadamala) February 17, 2020

Mohale Bonang said.



They have to talk about you because when they talk about themselves nobody listens.❤️🔑👏 https://t.co/smo2QbHIB9 — Simphiwe Ngema (@SimphiweNgema_) February 17, 2020

They are breathing through the wound, live your best life wena Mohale and keep posting banye nyi — Zodwa Nkabs (@NkabsZodwa) February 17, 2020

Mohale married rich, a thing most want and envy. 💁🏽‍♀️

Also An MCM I think his looks are literally getting people in their feels because he’s so handsome my God I’d be mad too shem . pic.twitter.com/AXgAStdECz — Franscesca💕 (@Miss_Kitso) February 17, 2020

The couple recently announced that they will host their third wedding in Italy later in the year.

During a recent interview on Metro FM Somizi said that he and Mohale were investing in a new home and had plans to jet off on their honeymoon to Coachella in the United States and Dubai in April.

“We decided not to go on honeymoon now because we are investing in a new home. We will only be honeymooning in April, we are going to Dubai and Coachella. We are planning our third wedding in July, on Mohale's birthday, in Italy.