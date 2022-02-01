Monique Muller responds to Katlego Maboe being absolved of misconduct

TV presenter Katlego Maboe’s ex-girlfriend Monique Muller has responded to the Magistrate’s Court absolving him of allegations of misconduct made by her. The former “Expresso Show” host shared a statement on his social media pages via his publicist Lerato Maleswena on Monday regarding the judgment.

“The court agreed with the submission of a Point in Limine from Mr Maboe’s legal team, ruling that there were no grounds for obtaining the protection order. “Furthermore, the court has not made a finding of acts of domestic violence that were allegedly perpetrated against Ms Muller, and as such, the matter has been dismissed. This is a great victory for Mr Maboe, who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal,” the statement read. Statement for immediate release: pic.twitter.com/JRnnMRBSJf — Katlego (@KatlegoMaboe) January 31, 2022 While Muller initially said she’s didn’t have “a chance to read through the judgment document just yet, but the matter was set aside so if any new incidents do occur, I am able to approach the courts again. Nowhere has he been found innocent for anything.”

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared her side of the story regarding the judgement. “To set the record straight: As per agreement between the parties, there has been NO NEW acts of domestic violence since the application of the IPO.” “This is the correct outcome as per the court ruling.”

Furthermore, Muller said that there is they were “trying to control the narrative”, however, stating that she’s no longer gagged from speaking up and wouldn’t allow “false narratives to continue”. She went on to share that she reported Maboe’s lawyer at the time, Ellen Louis, for harassment, defamation, malpractice and intimidation after she accused Muller of lying. And revealed that Louis was found guilty of misconduct, and according to Muller, Louis said: “she was acting on instruction.”

Additionally, Muller shared that she was allegedly harassed by Maboe and a police officer and filed a complaint of misconduct against the police officer who, ended up receiving a written warning. Following this, she mentioned that people are lying about the verdict, stating that the official documents say something different and that people put their careers online for “supporting these lies”. “I actually find it quite appalling that these people continue to lie on such a public platform when the official documents say something completely different.