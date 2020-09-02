EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Moonchild Sanelly. Isithombe: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelly hits back at claims she lacks brains because she’s body confident

Moonchild Sanelly has hit back at claims that she lacks intellect just because she's body confident.

The singer took to Twitter this week to address those that want to equate her "lack" of clothing to a "lack of brains".

"It’s amazing that by owning ur body and being confident society attaches confidence with lack of brains! But qhubekani both insecure males and not so confident females," she said.

The “Bashiri" hitmaker added that it wasn't just men who made the assumption; women were just as guilty. The star also took the opportunity to slam the idea that a woman could only embrace her sexiness for a man.

"According to society – women are only allowed to be 'sexy' for the entertainment of men. You may only dress 'provocatively', twerk and show your ass, talk about sex etc when it is in the interest of men," the tweet read.

The singer also added that she was disgusted that rapists even went as far as blaming their victims for their "animalistic" acts.

"It’s ridiculous. I mean it’s sad because even a rapist will blame you for their animalistic act! Somehow they need to be shareholders of your body. Funny enough, even their idea of you won’t change their respect for you! So girl respect yourself," she said.

Not one to mince her words, last month the star hit back at the stigma around HIV/Aids, suggesting that the fear of people knowing your status can be more dangerous than the condition.

Moonchild has always spoken openly about social issues and responded to a social media report about the link between HIV and chronic neck pain.

“HIV is no stigma!” she tweeted.

