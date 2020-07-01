Moonchild Sanelly is looking for new dancers that twerk upside down

Moonchild Sanelly is on the search for new dancers to join her crew and submissions are open. But she is not looking for ordinary dancers, the hitmaker is looking people who can twerk upside down. Taking to her Twitter page on Wednesday, the "My Power" artist announced that she is looking for four dancers, two guys and two girls, to join her team. One of the requirements for her new dancers is that they must be able to dance and twerk upside down. Prospective dancers can inbox their submissions videos to @Mapszuma and @SimplyCoby on Twitter, who will then be making their selections from there.

#dancersformoon

Boobeams I’m looking for 2 girls that can DANCE period and can twerk upside down & 2 boys that can DANCE period and can twerk upside down

Inbox your video to @Mapszuma and @SimplyCoby and we will go thru the process and select💙

I need energy !!! pic.twitter.com/jo7l1Bfr1a — Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) July 1, 2020

Earlier this year the "Black Is King" star called out South African radio stations for their double standards with regards to songs about women's bodies.

According to Moonchild, "Askies" by Mr JazziQ - which she is featured on - was pulled from radio airplay due to explicit content.

In her response video to the song being pulled she asks: "How many women are objectified by men in songs and play them on radio? How many?

"How many international songs that you play that don't celebrate women but talk about women being objectified by rappers?

"How many? And now you're gonna take down a song that makes every single woman no matter the size feel confident. Askies?"

The "iWalk Ye Phara" hitmaker goes on to call out the South African radio stations since songs where women get objectified by men receive endless airplay, while her song which is celebrating women's bodies is deemed as explicit, even though she doesn't swear in it.

She ends the video by pleaded with her fans to write to South African radio stations to play "Askies" since she believes it's a song that makes people feel good about their bodies.