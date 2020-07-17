Moozlie throws shade at local artists complaining about the SAMAs

Musician and television presenter Moozlie has added her thoughts on those complaining about the South African Music Awards nominations and it comes in the form of shade.

Moozlie threw shade at her peers who have questioned the awards' credibility and have said they don't care about the awards anymore.

Cassper Nyovest said the awards were "sht*t" while DJ Maphorisa said that there should be an online awards show where people can vote. He also says he doesn't agree with "five people sitting on a table and choosing their favourite artists".

He also said that the way SAMAs judging works is killing an "African child's dream" and mentioning that he felt Mlindo The Vocalist was snubbed last year.

Now Moozlie has hit back via a stinging tweet saying: "Awards are legit when you’re winning them & crap when you’re not. Why?"