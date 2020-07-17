Moozlie throws shade at local artists complaining about the SAMAs
Musician and television presenter Moozlie has added her thoughts on those complaining about the South African Music Awards nominations and it comes in the form of shade.
Moozlie threw shade at her peers who have questioned the awards' credibility and have said they don't care about the awards anymore.
Cassper Nyovest said the awards were "sht*t" while DJ Maphorisa said that there should be an online awards show where people can vote. He also says he doesn't agree with "five people sitting on a table and choosing their favourite artists".
He also said that the way SAMAs judging works is killing an "African child's dream" and mentioning that he felt Mlindo The Vocalist was snubbed last year.
Now Moozlie has hit back via a stinging tweet saying: "Awards are legit when you’re winning them & crap when you’re not. Why?"
Awards are legit when you’re winning them & cap when you’re not. Why?🙃— #ImAStar OUT NOW !!! (@nomoozlie) July 16, 2020
The former Vuzu presenter went on to say that trophies won't change how a song performs.
I hear you my dog. Those songs are still magic tho. Trophy & some PR won’t change that🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/khXtbOx57e— #ImAStar OUT NOW !!! (@nomoozlie) July 16, 2020
When a tweep responded to her saying that the selection process was flawed, Moozlie said that we should be happy for those who were nominated.
"Maybe we can just be the change and be happy for the people that are nominated? Or start our own awards? Or maybe the audience should use their power and not support the awards clearly doing the same thing for years isn’t working," she said.
Maybe we can just be the change and be happy for the people that are nominated?🤷🏽♀️ or start our own awards?🤷🏽♀️ or maybe the audience should use their power and not support the awards🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ clearly doing the same thing for years isn’t working🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/Jrj1QxylBw— #ImAStar OUT NOW !!! (@nomoozlie) July 16, 2020