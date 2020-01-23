Moshe and Phelo celebrate their 1-year anniversary









Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala. Picture: Instagram Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala celebrated their one year anniversary with an intimate date on Monday. The Telkom ambassador surprised his fiance with the celebratory lunch at the Gemelli Cucina Bar and decorated their table with flowers, a number one balloon along with blue, pink and whites ones too. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the engaged couple shared snaps from their Bona Magazine shoot of them lovingly looking and embracing each other. Ndiki's captions reads: "Happy One Year Anniversary to my biggest teacher. Not sure of a lot of things in life but I know that I’m loved..fully..Without reservations by you. 365 days later (minus ubana) and here we are ..I love you, Hope you’re enjoying your surprise."

While Bala said in post one post: Here’s to our 1st year anniversary of being together (without the on’s and off’s through out the past 6 years). It has been quite a journey.

"We stuck it through. This is a pretty special day for me cause you’re my first EVER 1 year anniversary!!! It could have only been with you! That’s why I’m still with you and I chose you! You’ve always been so patient with me and never given up on us. I love you so much, Mumu! My Bunny! We actually ARE growing older together".

And his second post reads: "anniversary surprise from the world’s best better half!! @moshendiki! My aunt doesn’t call you a love thug for nothing".

The happy couple haven't publicly stated when their big wedding day is, but it looks like it's going to a day filled with love.