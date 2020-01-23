Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala celebrated their one year anniversary with an intimate date on Monday.
The Telkom ambassador surprised his fiance with the celebratory lunch at the Gemelli Cucina Bar and decorated their table with flowers, a number one balloon along with blue, pink and whites ones too.
Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the engaged couple shared snaps from their Bona Magazine shoot of them lovingly looking and embracing each other.
Ndiki's captions reads: "Happy One Year Anniversary to my biggest teacher. Not sure of a lot of things in life but I know that I’m loved..fully..Without reservations by you. 365 days later (minus ubana) and here we are ..I love you, Hope you’re enjoying your surprise."