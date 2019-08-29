Moshe Ndiki. Picture: Instagram

The nominees of the 2019 Feather Awards were announced on Thursday at Constitution Hill. As always, the list comprises a representation of the creative, business and entertainments sector’s most inspiring, amusing, controversial and coveted personalities.

The common denominator is that they’re individuals who, in one way or the other, have either inspired, amused, scandalized or represented the LGBTQI++ community with distinction.

From sportspeople such as Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk, to social media personalities such as Dr. Sindi van Zyl, divas like Somizi and Bonnie Mbuli, drama queens like Rachel Kolosi, musicians such as Busiswa, parents to LGBTQI+ luminaries such as Mally Simelane, and LGBTQI+ corporate initiatives such as Nike’s Be True initiative.

The Feathers nominee list is a fascinating snapshot of individuals, projects and movements who’ve made a difference.

Over the 11 years of its existence, the Feather Awards has evolved from an event that focused solely on the Awards aspect, to including a regular programme of LGBTIQI+ advocacy programmes that take place over the year, many of them focused on vulnerable LGBTQI+ youth.

Radio and television personality Moshe Ndiki took to Twitter to share the exciting news about being the host for this year's prestigious event.

PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THAT ILL BE YOUR HOST FOR THE #FEATHERS11



Thank you @FeathersSA for this opportunity to serve my community ♥️🌈



Vid by : @LangaMav pic.twitter.com/lbEDCBdGez — Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) August 29, 2019

See the full list of nominees:

Best Styled Individual – This category is for individuals who have consistently kept to their style throughout the year.

Manthe Ribane

Karabo Poppy

LootLove

Dr Sivu

Hunk of the Year – These men just ooze the X-factor, you look at them and you just want a strong hug.

Cedric Fourie

Thabiso Makhubela

Rich Mnisi

Hot Chick of the Year – these are women who ooze a lot of sex appeal.

Zola Nombona

Krayzie K

Thuso Mbedu

Sports Personality of the Year – People that have inspired in the world of sports

Janine Van Wyk

National Netball Team

Thembi Kgatlana

Best Rainbow Parenting – Powerful Examples of parents who have accepted their children’s sexual identity and championed for inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQI+ community

Nozuko Bala and Nomalinde Ndiki – Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala’s Moms

Mally Simelane (posthumous nomination) – mother to the late Banyana Banyana player and LGBTQI+ activist Eudy Simelane.

Felicia Leqela – Lumko Johnson’s Mother

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year – These individuals always carry themselves well and they have a strong presence.

Somizi Mhlongo

Bonang Matheba

Bonnie Mbuli

Social Media Personality Of the Year

Lasizwe

Dr Sindi Van Zyl

The Funny Chef

Cutest Couple – these are couples people adore and look up to.

Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala

Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi

Dineo Moeketsi & Solo

Role model of the Year – They never put their foot wrong in the public eye, they continue to contribute positively to society.

Landa Mabenge

Mandisa Mfeka

Glenton Matthyse

Drama Queen – These are personalities we read about every Sunday over breakfast, their lives revolve around a lot of dramatic behavior or situation.

Rachel Kolisi

Bujy & Nandos

Metro FM & the Msunery drama

Socialite – Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign.

Mihlali Ndamase

Musa Mthombeni

Lerato Sengadi

Musician – musician we love to listen to on and off stage

Busiswa

Sho Majozi

Langa Mavuso

Moonchild Sanelly

Fag hag of the Year – Need we say more, they never leave their home without their favorite accessories, a gay friend.

Penny Lebyane

Busiswa

Cedric Fourie

Feather Of The Year – Justice Edwin Cameron

African Feather Of Year – Linda RM Baumann (Namibia)

Category finalists and winners are selected and adjudicated by a panel consisting of members of the media and entertainment industry who’re firmly in touch with what’s hot on the South African social circuit.