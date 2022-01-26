Mr Smeg scores a date with Pearl Thusi

The Twitter streets are buzzing with excitement after actress Pearl Thusi agreed to go on a date with a social media personality. Michael Bucwa aka Mr Smeg, a Twitter influencer and entrepreneur, popped the question, “Hi @PearlThusi, May I take you out for lunch?” to which the actress replied “Yes please. When?”.

Hi @PearlThusi , May I take you out for lunch? — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) January 25, 2022 Yes please. When? https://t.co/YJ2urGrFZW — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 25, 2022 Thusi who has two beautiful daughters explained to Mr Smeg that she will only be able to do Saturday because she is doing a benefit concert for a late friend. Further on, Mr Smeg posted “Lunch date with Pearl Thusi at Daruma on Saturday”. Saturday. I’m doing a benefit concert for a late friend on Sunday.



Where 👀 — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 25, 2022 Lunch date with Pearl Thusi at Daruma on Saturday 🙌🏽 — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) January 25, 2022 Thusi’s fans are hungrily waiting for Saturday, saying that they want in on all the action. The two are meant to meet at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City, Midrand according to another tweet.