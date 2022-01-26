Mr Smeg scores a date with Pearl Thusi
The Twitter streets are buzzing with excitement after actress Pearl Thusi agreed to go on a date with a social media personality.
Michael Bucwa aka Mr Smeg, a Twitter influencer and entrepreneur, popped the question, “Hi @PearlThusi, May I take you out for lunch?” to which the actress replied “Yes please. When?”.
Thusi who has two beautiful daughters explained to Mr Smeg that she will only be able to do Saturday because she is doing a benefit concert for a late friend.
Further on, Mr Smeg posted “Lunch date with Pearl Thusi at Daruma on Saturday”.
Thusi’s fans are hungrily waiting for Saturday, saying that they want in on all the action. The two are meant to meet at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City, Midrand according to another tweet.
While some fans are extremely jealous that Mr Smeg scored a date with Thusi, others seem genuinely happy for the two.
@Collen_KM commented: “Pearl Thusi going on a date with Mr Smeg is just beautiful, as celebrities we should normalize dating normal people once in a while!!”.
While @HelviaZwane said: “You'll enjoy her company, she's a vibe and a nice person. She's nothing like how people perceive her when you're around her in person. Clinking glasses❣".
Now that the date and venue is set all that’s needed is an outfit for Mr Smeg. He asked Twitter for suggestions and received some hideous tips.
