'Muvhango' actress Regina Nesengani graduates with a PhD

Regina Nesengani, who is popularly known for her role as Chief Azwindini's mother, Vho-Masindi, in the popular SABC2 soapie “Muvhango” is celebrating a great milestone. The actress recently received her PhD degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA). According to television producer and creator of “Muvhango” Duma Ndlovu, Nesengani's doctoral thesis was based on a burning societal issue in South Africa - gender-based violence - and it was written in Tshivenda. Ndlovu took to social media on Tuesday to honour the legendary actress. He wrote:” Regina Nesengani, vho-Masindi in Muvhango, was last week conferred with a PhD Degree by UNISA, Her doctoral thesis was on gender-based violence and it was written in her native TshiVenda language. Dr. Nesengani ladies and gentlemen!”

Ndlovu added that the SABC and Word Of Mouth Pictures are planning a “massive celebration” for Nesengani on Wednesday, December 9.

Congratulatory messages and special tributes flooded social media as fans and industry friends celebrate Dr Nesengani’s great achievement.

Thato Mosiane wrote on Facebook: “Congrats vho Masindi!! Very inspiring indeed!I have been wanting to go back to varsity!So this has motivated me so much!!”

“Congratulations to you Mrs Nesengani... You are a great inspiration to us all that education does not have an age limit... God bless you in all your dreams and we love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented Vusani Witness Tshiovhe Dimbanyika.

“Congratulations queen mother.... You are a true imbokodo and an inspiration to us all…,” added Sheron Moyo Bhebhe.

In a recent interview for SABC2’s Women’s Month documentary series, Nesengani revealed that her journey in the entertainment industry kicked off in the 80s, where she worked voice-over artist at Radio Venda.

She then joined "Muvhango" in 2008, where she landed the role of Vho Masindi.

In the doccie series, the star also paid a heartfelt tribute to Muvhango actress Candy Moloi, who played the role of Mukondeleli in "Muvhango".

Moloi passed away in July after a long battle with cancer.

"My sister Candy Moloi is my inspiration. May her soul rest in peace,” she said.

She also continued to express her desire to see more women writers and directors in the TV and film industry.

Watch the video clip below: