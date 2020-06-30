Mzansi attacks Ntsiki Mazwai for her comments on xenophobia

Twitter users have come out guns blazing after Ntsiki Mazwai said that South Africans were scared of white people. The controversial poet took to Twitter where she posted a video of herself chastising South Africans for 'fighting other African countries'. In the 35 second video, Ntsiki said that South Africans were confusing her. "My South African brothers and sisters, you are confusing me. Why are you fighting other African countries, the Malawians, the Zimbabweans, the Nigerians, when they are getting the jobs that are at the bottom of the food chain," she said. She then went on to say that South Africans left alone the people who were actually stealing.

"You leave the white people who are actually stealing from you, from your economy because you're scared of whites and now you rather attack the black people. What the f*ck is wrong with you".

Watch Ntsiki's video below:

Fuck black on black hate!!!! pic.twitter.com/fvYvm3UcL2 — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) June 29, 2020

Social media users were not happy with her rant and hit back at the poet with many asking what she was talking about as there was no xenophobia currently happening.

See reactions below:

Which bottom of the chain jobs are Nigerians doing? Is drug peddling and human trafficking jobs?



There’s no self hate in a host country demanding respect from other Africans. All other African countries have done so.



We’re fighting anyone who takes advantage of our hospitality. — MsT #BLM (@thembi_kola) June 29, 2020

Dear Ntsiki, which bottom of the barrel jobs are you talking about? Restaurant cooks, waiters, cashiers, security guards? These aren't exactly at the bottom of the barrel, but for foreigners they'd actually be top end jobs for our UNEMPLOYED people without higher education. — MzantsiNative🇿🇦 (@OwaseMzantsi) June 29, 2020

I don't understand why people like ntsiki still live in SA. Since DRC has no black on black hate let her live there peacefully with her people — Lisa (@Lisa51320121) June 30, 2020

We not scared of whites we just understand the concept of economics. how on earth other africans flooking while they have land? there is no job in bottom of food chain you need jobs to build your own economy your argument is weak. nigeria did that to ghana was it hate? — 🇿🇦Black man with some land 🇿🇦 (@Makhado01271526) June 29, 2020