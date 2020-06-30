EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi attacks Ntsiki Mazwai for her comments on xenophobia

Twitter users have come out guns blazing after Ntsiki Mazwai said that South Africans were scared of white people.

The controversial poet took to Twitter where she posted a video of herself chastising South Africans for 'fighting other African countries'.

In the 35 second video, Ntsiki said that South Africans were confusing her.

"My South African brothers and sisters, you are confusing me. Why are you fighting other African countries, the Malawians, the Zimbabweans, the Nigerians, when they are getting the jobs that are at the bottom of the food chain," she said. 

She then went on to say that South Africans left alone the people who were actually stealing. 

"You leave the white people who are actually stealing from you, from your economy because you're scared of whites and now you rather attack the black people. What the f*ck is wrong with you".

Watch Ntsiki's video below:

Social media users were not happy with her rant and hit back at the poet with many asking what she was talking about as there was no xenophobia currently happening. 

See reactions below: 

