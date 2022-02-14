Mzansi celebs celebrate Valentine's Day

Love is in the air, it’s Valentine’s Day, and several South African celebrities are celebrating the day of love, even taking to social media to show how they are spending February 14. In the day and age of content, Mzansi’s famous faces are making sure to go all out as they grab the moment.

Don’t expect grand gestures, but do expect people to serve quality content for their social media platforms. Radio presenter Lootlove’s celebration of Valentine’s Day with her twins was a reminder that the day is about love. It’s the kind of love that has no terms or conditions. It’s simply the celebration of St Valentine.

A child’s first valentine is most likely their parent or a family member. The former “Live Amp” presenter gifted her twin daughters with red roses for the special occasion. Social media is filled with all things rosy and chocolatey as the big day is celebrated.

Influencer and YouTube star Lasizwe Dambuza kicked off celebrations with his post of what went down on his special date with his partner. The “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” reality star took to Instagram and got everyone talking about his hot date with his mystery date on Valentine’s weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) The many pictures and videos show Lasizwe enjoying lunch and dinner with the unknown person and receiving gifts which left him teary-eyed.

Model Blue Mbombo also took the opportunity to announce her pregnancy on social media and shared with her followers that she had received the "most perfect Valentine’s gift" – her bundle of joy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) The content creator made sure to produce top-quality content for her announcement of her new journey. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo may be going through a divorce, but that does not mean he is celebrating his day in misery.