Local celebrities made sure they kicked off 2019 with a fashionable start at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate on Saturday at Kenilworth Racecourse.
One of the biggest events on the social calendar once again was filled with stylish attendees due to the strict blue and white dress code.
The now two-day event is internationally acknowledged as one of the best race days in the world.
Some the celebs in attendance include Siv Ngesi, Nomzamo Mbatha, Miss SA Tamaryn Green and Lady Nam.
Speaking to Mbatha on the premier horse racing event, the Isibaya actress says, "This year's Queen's Plate is very interesting. Obviously the setup is different from the other years that I've attended. So it's different I'll say that."
See all the celeb looks below:
A day at the races. Dress and Hat is available from @bestfriendscloset_sa . Best Friend's Closet is changing up the fashion industry in SA, enabling women to rent exquisite locally designed dresses for special occasions. Renting is the newest trend globally in sustainable fashion and a far lower ecological impact. Additionally they donate all dresses to charitable causes once they are no longer in circulation.
This year's winner of the Best Dressed Lady, hosted by #LQP at the ever famed Qatar Goodwood Festival in England, enjoying day one of #LQPRacingFestival2019. . Welcome to South Africa @carolineemmamills! . Tomorrow we host the Best Dressed competition with the winning lady taking away a trip for two to England to enjoy the Glorious Qatar Goodwood Festival in August 2019. Get your Blue and White outfits ready, ladies! . #LQP19 #racingitsarush
Just me, keeping an eye out for the fillies and studs jockeying for position as the year's first big social shindig kicks off.
SPOTTED: The lovely Miss SA @TamarynGreen #SKYYSUMMER #LQP2019 pic.twitter.com/33tCoFxd6g— SKYY Vodka SA (@SKYYvodkaSA) January 5, 2019
@lqpct loading. 🐎🐎🐎 Did my own make-up too 😌 #lqp2019
