Picture: Luke Folb/Weekend Argus

Local celebrities made sure they kicked off 2019 with a fashionable start at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate on Saturday at Kenilworth Racecourse. One of the biggest events on the social calendar once again was filled with stylish attendees due to the strict blue and white dress code.

The now two-day event is internationally acknowledged as one of the best race days in the world.

Some the celebs in attendance include Siv Ngesi, Nomzamo Mbatha, Miss SA Tamaryn Green and Lady Nam.

Speaking to Mbatha on the premier horse racing event, the Isibaya actress says, "This year's Queen's Plate is very interesting. Obviously the setup is different from the other years that I've attended. So it's different I'll say that."

