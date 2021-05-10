Mzansi celebs speak out against GBV amid allegations against AKA and Enhle's video

South African celebrities are tired of being silenced about their physical abuse, and some are taking to social media to call out their abusers in open conversations on domestic abuse.

Award-winning actress and businesswoman, Enhle Mbali, was the most recent celebrity to come forward, claiming she had faced abuse at the hands of her ex-partner while media personality, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo also shared a tweet insinuating he has been a victim too.

In a four and half minute long video posted by Enhle on her Instagram page, she said that she had been “harassed” and “intimidated” for the longest time, and did not feel safe due to not being granted a protection order.

The emotional “Rockville” actress went on to give a detailed explanation of her abuse.

“This man lied in the court of law. He said he went under my arm, as tall as he is, when he knows very well, he hit me.

“He struck my hand twice and pushed me into our marital property.

“I don’t feel safe as he is also psychologically messing with my children which is why I have to stand up and fight for myself,” said Mbali, a minute into her video.

She said that this was the last time she would be silenced and promised to hold a press conference to open up more about her abuse.

“To the media, I will be doing a press conference and in that conference I will bring evidence, text messages, absolutely everything that was lied about,” she said.

Enhle received tons of support from industry friends like Jessica Nkosi, Gail Mabalane and Busiswa Gqulu, as well as her extensive fan base.

Black Coffee responded to Enhle’s video and said: “In April I tweeted that I did not, and would not assault Mbali.

“I did this to set the record straight in order to correct the narrative that is out there.

“I thereafter chose to remain silent about issue as I had faith and trust in the judicial system.”

He continued: “Following the proceedings, the Court has ruled in my favour.

“The interim Protection order was set aside and her case dismissed.

“Thank you all who stood by my side.”

Following the proceedings, the Court has ruled in my favour. The interim Protection order was set aside and her case dismissed.

Thank you all who stood by my side. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 7, 2021

Another tweet that had social media buzzing, was that of Mohale.

He tweeted: “Abusers and making it look like you are the crazy one when they know exactly what they do to you behind closed doors”.

Abusers and making it look like you are the crazy one when they know exactly what they do to you behind closed doors. 🤝🤝🤝 — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) May 9, 2021

Tweeps jumped on Motaung tweet asking if Somizi ever abused him or if he is just speaking from others experiences.

“I'm starting to sense a pattern here, hence your last del. post. Bruh your relationship wasn't as smooth as we thought, huh!.

“You were silenced with gifts and marriage if that's the [email protected] did something to you, didn't he? Talk guys wassup before we reach AKA incident,” said @LitaMG1

I'm starting to sense a pattern here, hence your last del. post. Bruh your relationship wasn't as smooth as we thought, huh!. You were silenced with gifts and marriage if that's the case. @somizi did something to you, didn't he?🤔. Talk guys wassup before we reach AKA incident. — LitAR¬MG™ (@LitaMG1) May 10, 2021

Local actress Rosie Motene also added her voice to the growing need to raise awareness on gender-based violence and shared her views on Twitter.

The issue of domestic violence was sparked after News24 reported that AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and the late Anele “Nellie” Tembe allegedly had a toxic relationship with claims of abuse.

The videos have since been circulating online where Anele is seen screaming and crying while a man tries to calm her down.

And the second video of AKA shows him filming the destruction in his house.

He is also seen filming Anele sitting on the side of the bed, in a panicked state and crying.

The “Fela in Versace” star, pre-emptively dropped a statement on Saturday, ahead of the reports on Sunday, where he said: “I am fully aware of who the sources engaging media are and what their intention is, which is to influence the SAPS inquest, which the investigating officer has stated numerous times to my legal team and to them, that I Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, have not been named to be a suspect, but have been nothing but a co-operating witness.”

“As numb as I was at Anele's funeral, I took in every word imparted, the direct ones and all those filled with innuendos.

“I will not be a part of speaking on or exposing our troubles as a couple, to defend myself from one-sided views that are portrayed out of their full context.

“Every story has two sides and so does every video, image and message,” AKA said in the statement.