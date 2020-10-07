Mzansi defends Kefilwe Mabote as her rumoured bae has assets seized

Luxury social media influencer and fashion star Kefilwe Mabote has found herself at the top of the Twitter trends list following the assets seized from her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Edwin Sodi. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized multiple luxury cars from the politically connected businessman and his company Blackhead Consulting after he and six others were charged in court last week for fleecing the Free State government of R255 million through an allegedly corrupt asbestos audit contract. The AFU obtained a provisional restraint order against Sodi and his co-accused, allowing it to seize around R300-million in assets. Twenty-five vehicles, which include a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Bentley Continental and several Mercedes’ and Ford Rangers were all seized. Following the news, speculation on social media grew around whether or not the cars Kefilwe drives would be taken away.

Kefilwe has, on a number of occasions, posted videos and images of herself on her social media accounts driving a Porsche, a Bentley and even a McLaren GT.

However, Kefilwe quickly squashed those speculations when she posted a video of her driving her Porsche on her Instagram stories.

Her fans came prepared for war following her reaching the trends list.

While some said she too would be affected by the seizing of her alleged partner’s assets, others were quick to point out that the star has been a luxury influencer from before it became fashionable.

From working with high-end brands such as Christian Dior, Jimmy Choo, Giorgio Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo and even airline giant, Emirates.

See reactions below:

Kefilwe has her own money. Focus on your deadlines, you're on your final warning at work. — Trev (@Tokyo_Trev) October 6, 2020

Kefilwe just posted this "Hawks for who????" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Flexxxxxx pic.twitter.com/wdSNPCPsls — MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) October 6, 2020

I hate how people are making Kefilwe Mabote a enemy in all of this. As if she encouraged the alleged looting of NEC members. Stop the shit. Attacking influencers because of your vile opinions. That’s low. — TheLazyAccountant (@LazyLepara) October 7, 2020