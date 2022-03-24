Mzansi defends Khanyi Mbau after tweep calls her 'embarrassing'

Local media personality Khanyi Mbau has come under fire for her skin bleaching following the debut of “Young, Famous and African”, but Mzansi is having none of it. Since the debut of the new Netflix reality TV series, it has been the talk of the town, both positively and negatively.

Story continues below Advertisment

Specifically, Annie Macaulay-Idibia's cheating husband 2face, real name Innocent Ujah Idibia, and the lack of good wigs on the show. However, Khanyi has been lauded as the star of the show by local and international viewers. A Twitter user seemed to think that the “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise“ star changing her appearance is something she’s ashamed of and it is an embarrassment.

Posting two pictures of Khanyi before and after her skin bleaching, @thetwerkinggirl said: “Absolutely ridiculous. Honestly. It’s embarrassing af.” Absolutely ridiculous. Honestly. It’s embarrassing af. pic.twitter.com/lCLtpnbcQT — Ava Vidal - Protect Black Girls & Women! 🇧🇧🇩🇲 (@thetwerkinggirl) March 20, 2022 "The Wife“ actress has been very open and honest about how she bleaches her skin and why she does it. Mzansi was having none of it and defended Khanyi after the American tweeps’ comments were posted.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Who you shaming? @MbauReloaded you wasting your time... She's unshakable this one... Try next door.” said @Tshepo_Madlala. Who you shaming? @MbauReloaded you wasting your time... She's unshakable this one... Try next door. ❤️ https://t.co/ZYpFUzaYz3 — ...Tal ✍✨ (@Tshepo_Madlala) March 23, 2022 “Definitely change that name after the hyphen bro. Because there's nothing you're protecting by ridiculing others. “But then, I guess hating how others look is merely just a mirror reflection of how one feels about themselves,” commented @iimo_tey.

Story continues below Advertisment

Definitely change that name after the hyphen bro. Because there's nothing you're protecting by ridiculing others. But then, I guess hating how others look is merely just a mirror reflection of how one feels about themselves. ❤🕯 https://t.co/Q3DzspN20A — teddy bear (@iimo_tey) March 23, 2022 “What’s ridiculous is that you have protect black girls in your name but you’re dragging Khanyi Mbau, who’s a black woman. What you should be embarrassed about is the fact that you look like Steve Urkel,” said @EliahHunt. What’s ridiculous is that you have protect black girls in your name but you’re dragging Khanyi Mbau, who’s a black woman. What you should be embarrassed about is the fact that you look like Steve Urkel. https://t.co/bgVcPocOGQ — kerry🍄 (@EliahHunt) March 23, 2022 “Excuse me sis, You look like your eyes are about to fall out, and I don't think anyone bashes you for that. #khanyimbau, ” commented @TrinMoze Excuse me sis, You look like your eyes are about to fall out, and I don't think anyone bashes you for that. #khanyimbau https://t.co/U4cX6JHFEG — TrinMozé (@TrinMoze) March 23, 2022 “The fact that you’re saying that it’s embarrassing and shaming her for bleaching her OWN skin, not thinking about the fact that we have a bigger issue in the world, colorism, is quite wild, ” said @ndumiiGumbii.

Story continues below Advertisment