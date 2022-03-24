Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mzansi defends Khanyi Mbau after tweep calls her 'embarrassing'

Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Local media personality Khanyi Mbau has come under fire for her skin bleaching following the debut of “Young, Famous and African”, but Mzansi is having none of it.

Since the debut of the new Netflix reality TV series, it has been the talk of the town, both positively and negatively.

Story continues below Advertisment

Specifically, Annie Macaulay-Idibia's cheating husband 2face, real name Innocent Ujah Idibia, and the lack of good wigs on the show.

However, Khanyi has been lauded as the star of the show by local and international viewers.

A Twitter user seemed to think that the “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise“ star changing her appearance is something she’s ashamed of and it is an embarrassment.

More on this

Posting two pictures of Khanyi before and after her skin bleaching, @thetwerkinggirl said: “Absolutely ridiculous. Honestly. It’s embarrassing af.”

"The Wife“ actress has been very open and honest about how she bleaches her skin and why she does it.

Mzansi was having none of it and defended Khanyi after the American tweeps’ comments were posted.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Who you shaming? @MbauReloaded you wasting your time... She's unshakable this one... Try next door.” said @Tshepo_Madlala.

“Definitely change that name after the hyphen bro. Because there's nothing you're protecting by ridiculing others.

“But then, I guess hating how others look is merely just a mirror reflection of how one feels about themselves,” commented @iimo_tey.

Story continues below Advertisment

“What’s ridiculous is that you have protect black girls in your name but you’re dragging Khanyi Mbau, who’s a black woman. What you should be embarrassed about is the fact that you look like Steve Urkel,” said @EliahHunt.

“Excuse me sis, You look like your eyes are about to fall out, and I don't think anyone bashes you for that. #khanyimbau, ” commented @TrinMoze

“The fact that you’re saying that it’s embarrassing and shaming her for bleaching her OWN skin, not thinking about the fact that we have a bigger issue in the world, colorism, is quite wild, ” said @ndumiiGumbii.

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Khanyi MbauCelebrity GossipTwitter

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Jamal Grootboom