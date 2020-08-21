Mzansi gushes over Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s unborn baby during gender reveal

Simphiwe ‘’Simz’ Ngema and Tino Chinyani took to social media on Thursday to reveal the gender of their unborn baby. The couple shared on their respective social media platforms, cute snaps of the blue baby sneakers, simply captioning the post:” It’s a boy. 💙” View this post on Instagram It’s a boy💙 . 📸 @optimass_art A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) on Aug 20, 2020 at 10:02am PDT This comes after Ngema revealed her pregnancy in a stunning photoshoot, just over a week ago. Ngema debuted her baby bump in stunning maternity photoshoot post which the star shared on social media, expressing her joy for the new journey to motherhood, Ngema, said: “Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life.” She shared a picture of herself donning a floral bikini, revealing her baby bump and captioned it:” Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance."

She continued paying a sweet tribute to Zimbabwe-born actor and model, Tino Chinyani, who is her partner and baby daddy.

She said “You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. @tino_chinyani I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart.”

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in as fans and industry friends wish the couple well in their new adventure in parenting.

“Iyoooooooooooh 😍😍😍😍 this is so precious. A prince is to be born @simzngema 🎈🎈🎈," commented actress and model, Refilwe Modiselle.

“Ag this is too beautiful 😍 Congratulations again,” added actress and TV host, Dineo Langa.

“This is stunning 😍😍 congratulations mama,” wrote actress Zola Nombona.

“Ncooooooh ❤," added model and TV host, Ayanda Thabethe.

“God is good!!! Congratulations, mommy and daddy! ❤️🙏🏾🎉🎊,” commented rapper Boity.