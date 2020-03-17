Mzansi isn’t feeling Lasizwe and Mihlali’s new video collab

YouTubers Lasizwe Dambuza and Mihlali Ndamase collaborated for the first time and Mzansi isn't feeling the end result.

Debuting on Lasizwe's YouTube channel on Monday, the skit titled "When your best friend passes" sees Mihlali attending her best friend's funeral played by Lasizwe.

Mihlali goes on to talk about how she is going miss her friend and doesn't know who she's going to Taboo (a Joburg nightclub) with, saying that her other friends are boring.

She proceeds to touch up her BFF's makeup saying that she can't enter heaven without looking beautiful.

About halfway through, Lasizwe enters the scene as the mother of the best friend and argues with Mihlali about her daughter wearing makeup on her deathbed.