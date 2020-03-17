Mzansi isn’t feeling Lasizwe and Mihlali’s new video collab
YouTubers Lasizwe Dambuza and Mihlali Ndamase collaborated for the first time and Mzansi isn't feeling the end result.
Debuting on Lasizwe's YouTube channel on Monday, the skit titled "When your best friend passes" sees Mihlali attending her best friend's funeral played by Lasizwe.
Mihlali goes on to talk about how she is going miss her friend and doesn't know who she's going to Taboo (a Joburg nightclub) with, saying that her other friends are boring.
She proceeds to touch up her BFF's makeup saying that she can't enter heaven without looking beautiful.
About halfway through, Lasizwe enters the scene as the mother of the best friend and argues with Mihlali about her daughter wearing makeup on her deathbed.
The scene awkwardly ends with Mihlali saying: "She is happy right and I think we want the best for her".
Watch the skit below:
Tweeps weren't here for the skit and specifically aimed at Mihalli's acting with some even referring to it as "so cringe".
I was starting to recover from that trash acting of Emtee on Muvhango. Now I just watch Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe 😭😭😭 will I ever been fine again mara 🚮 pic.twitter.com/e6tuxhxvpH— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 16, 2020
Yhu how did Mihlali agree to this mess. https://t.co/HMhLmmO7Mt— Zikhona Maboza (@Zic_mabz) March 16, 2020
I'm embarrassed for Mihlali lmao— Chief Hating Officer (@KeKatli) March 16, 2020
I regret watching this. Yho ha.a Mihlali ntombi, its okay to say no to your friends sometimes. https://t.co/UDEz7vf6xn— sunflower 🌻 (@Mona_Mandindi) March 16, 2020
That’s expected from Lasizwe but I am embarrassed for Mihlali— Harold Finch (@Jika_Uthi) March 16, 2020
me after watching Lasizwe ft Mihlali : https://t.co/1GvrOToObD— Lazola. (@lengisi_lazola) March 16, 2020
That Lasizwe & Mihlali video is so cringe I couldn’t finish it. CBD content 🥴— Sibu (@Sibu_Gwarube) March 16, 2020