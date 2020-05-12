Mzansi left confused by Siya Kolisi's message to Rachel
South Africans were left confused when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi penned a message to his wife, Rachel.
The message was penned on Mother's Day with Siya posting a picture of himself and Rachel embracing on a rooftop in Cape Town.
The post seemed to have a number of inside jokes with Siya saying, "Every time I think about you my heart goes June-July, I don’t know why".
"Every time I kiss you I think “hmmm, that was nice”. We love you, we appreciate you, happy Mother’s Day".
Wtf is this caption????? 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eZsJmBahKa— Okuhle 💎 (@_lowana) May 10, 2020
“Hmm that was nice” 😭 pic.twitter.com/ydccMWCMbc— Hlononofatso Kgauhelo (@Hlononofatso_) May 10, 2020
I find it so cute🤣😍— Moratiwa (@ntharedi) May 10, 2020
Me too. 😂😂— THABIQUAR. 🌹 (@Proff_Modise) May 10, 2020
It's Kasi lingo type of caption, one that Kasi people or the intended person would get and enjoy, not a clout chasing, hating tweleb wanna be.— iHeartBunny🐰 (@iHeartBunny) May 10, 2020
When ur in love nothing makes sense pic.twitter.com/qGktX637Pb— Tshifhiwa (@BishopRams) May 10, 2020