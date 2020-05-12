EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi left confused by Siya Kolisi's message to Rachel

South Africans were left confused when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi penned a message to his wife, Rachel. 

The message was penned on Mother's Day with Siya posting a picture of himself and Rachel embracing on a rooftop in Cape Town. 

The post seemed to have a number of inside jokes with Siya saying, "Every time I think about you my heart goes June-July, I don’t know why".

"Every time I kiss you I think “hmmm, that was nice”. We love you, we appreciate you, happy Mother’s Day". 

See post below: 


The post, which has more than 60k likes left Siya's followers with more questions than answers thanks to his unique caption, but his fans could not stop sending love to the couple. 
See reactions below:

