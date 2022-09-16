Mzansi Magic clears up rumours of Moshe Ndiki being ‘fired’ from ‘Gomora’

Pot stirrer Musa Khawula recently claimed that actor and presenter Moshe Ndiki has been “fired” from Mzansi Magic telenovela “Gomora”, a report that cames after he and Ndiki were involved in a physical altercation last month. Khawula, in a recent tweet, alleged that Ndiki got the boot from “Gomora' because they “felt Moshe was bringing their name into disrepute“.

“Moshe Ndiki has been fired from ‘Gomora’. ‘Gomora’ felt Moshe was bringing their name into disrepute after he attacked Musa Khawula at White Lounge. “I’d also like to thank each and every one of you who signed my petition which led to Moshe getting fired. check mate b***h.“ Khawula also opened an assault case against Ndiki and started a petition against the actor after the incident.

Yet in a statement to IOL Entertainment, Mzansi Magic refuted the claims made by Khawula. "Storylines often change and episodes are shot in advance. The Faku suspension storyline was in place prior to the fight between Moshe and Musa thus it's completely unrelated, at no point it was said the 'suspension' is permanent," said Shirley Adonisi, Director, Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. Ndiki joined the telenovela in May in the role of Andile Faku, a teacher who found himself down and out, thanks to gambling.

He moved from the plush suburb of Sandton to Alex and is now playing out a storyline that sees him suspended from Gomora High school. Daily Sun recently reported that the “suspension” is meant to be Ndiki’s exit. Despite all the rumours, Ndiki shared a video of himself in the “Gomora” make-up room, seeming happy to be at work.