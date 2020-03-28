Mzansi Magic confirms Jessica Nkosi's exit from 'Isibaya'

The past month has been a roller coaster for "Isibaya" producers and viewers.

The popular Mzansi Magic soapie said goodbye to two of its biggest stars, Menzi Ngubane and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Now comes the news of another big star leaving the "Isibaya" set, Jessica Nkosi. The award winning actress will be "taking a break" from the soapie.





In a statement, M-Net’s head of public relations and publicity for local entertainment channels, Philly Kubheka, said that Jessica’s planned travels were written into the story of her leaving the show, and hinted at her possible return.





“Jessica is going to Ghana, and Jessica’s trip to Ghana is part of a story on 'Isibaya'. Productions often create a story with someone travelling to allow them to take a break or to do other short projects.”





"Jessica has taken a break from the show in the past. In 2017 she left 'Isibaya' for two months to work in theatre. At the time she starred in 'Maria: The Story of the Son of God'.





“It's just something I felt I wanted to do at this point in my career. The opportunity availed itself, and I guess it found me at a point where I was like, 'yes yes yes!' Having studied drama, the last time I was on stage was in my final year and I missed it,” she told TshisaLIVE at the time.





The former "Our Perfect Wedding" presenter and Volvo Ambassador has played the role of Qondi on "Isibaya" for most of her career.