Mzansi not impressed by Zodwa Wabantu not social distancing

Is Zodwa Wabantu playing with her life? Well, social media users certainly think so. This comes after the reality TV star posted pictures of herself out and about in Durban. In one picture, Zodwa is seen shopping on Durban's popular Dr Pixley Kaseme (formerly West Street) Street buying fruit from a street vendor. Zodwa is seen not wearing a mask while shopping and is standing very close to the vendor. She captioned the picture: "he smiles, I smile".

In another picture, she is posing next to maskandi musician, Senzo Ntencane Zondi outside The Workshop, which is a shopping centre in the Durban CBD.

Although her Instagram followers commended her for supporting the informal sector, many asked her why she was not wearing a mask which was mandatory and why she was not practising social distancing regulations.

"Wearing a mask is very crucial" said one follower while another said, “Gal what’s the point of separating when your body is touching his body????”.

Another follower commented with, “Social distancing???? Not even a ting.”

See the full posts below:

Earlier this week social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase was the talk of the town again after she allegedly broke the level 3 lockdown regulations by getting herself a leg tattoo.

This was revealed on Tuesday afternoon by the tattoo artist and Mihlali herself, who tweeted that she was “happy” about her new tiger tattoo on her calf.

Many social media users felt she was being irresponsible.

Shauwn Mkhize, Babalwa Mneno and Amanda du Pont have also been called out for attending parties during the lockdown and not observing the social distancing rules that the government have put in place to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.