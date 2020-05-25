Mzansi praises Jub Jub for his 'Uyajola99' presenting
Is it us or is "Uyajola99" the gift that just keeps on giving and we just can't get enough of it?
Thanks to the controversial Moja Love show's latest episode, some of Mzansi's biggest celebrities praised the show's presenter, Jub Jub after he dodged dogs, punches and even broken glass.
In Sunday's episode, Jub Jub and his crew were helping Johannesburg resident, Rayleigh, ascertain whether her boyfriend was cheating on her or not.
Rayleigh's boyfriend had promised her a trip to Dubai but that ended up not happening.
During the confrontation, Rayleigh learns that her boyfriend, who is considerably older then she is, is a blesser, has another girlfriend and he refers to them as his "wives".
The episode was filled with dramatic twists and turns as dogs were nearly set on the "Uyajola99" crew. Many hailed Jub Jub for his hosting skills and said he deserves an award.
Even Somizi and Lasizwe heaped high praises on his hosting skills and being fearless.
See reactions below:
Woooo shemmmm Jub Jub I salute yo sbindi it takes a champ to doj crossfires like that #Uyajola99— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 24, 2020
He risked his life with dogs and people that were not afraid to hit him for us to get content. We appreciate you Jub Jub lamaswidi amaninginingi. #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/QaV3QIkr5o— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) May 24, 2020
#Uyajola99 and Jub Jub really deserve an award!— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) May 24, 2020
I feel like we not appreciating this man enough guys yhoo!! 👏👏👏👏🤘🤘👌👌#JubJub #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/XW0qr4IYhf— PhenyoMothata (@PhenyoMothata) May 24, 2020
Jubjub is always loyal to the person who called him no matter how bad the situation is #Uyajola99 #jubjub pic.twitter.com/rnk3eVhjJG— Mzansican🇿🇦 (@MakondelelaSeun) May 24, 2020
Can the award for the national presenter be given to Jub Jub already 👏🏼👏🏼#Uyajola99sunday #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/7yYaKopekF— nkosana lekotjolo (@nkosanap) May 24, 2020
#Uyajola99 salute this guy for trying by all means to make the world a better place keep the good work you're doing my brother ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Zv7GKzLYZY— Clement vongani (@clement_vongani) May 24, 2020