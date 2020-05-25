Mzansi praises Jub Jub for his 'Uyajola99' presenting

Is it us or is "Uyajola99" the gift that just keeps on giving and we just can't get enough of it?

Thanks to the controversial Moja Love show's latest episode, some of Mzansi's biggest celebrities praised the show's presenter, Jub Jub after he dodged dogs, punches and even broken glass.

In Sunday's episode, Jub Jub and his crew were helping Johannesburg resident, Rayleigh, ascertain whether her boyfriend was cheating on her or not.

Rayleigh's boyfriend had promised her a trip to Dubai but that ended up not happening.

During the confrontation, Rayleigh learns that her boyfriend, who is considerably older then she is, is a blesser, has another girlfriend and he refers to them as his "wives".