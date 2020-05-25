EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
"Uyajola99" presenter Jub Jub. Picture: Supplied

Mzansi praises Jub Jub for his 'Uyajola99' presenting

Is it us or is "Uyajola99" the gift that just keeps on giving and we just can't get enough of it? 

Thanks to the controversial Moja Love show's latest episode, some of Mzansi's biggest celebrities praised the show's presenter, Jub Jub after he dodged dogs, punches and even broken glass. 

In Sunday's episode, Jub Jub and his crew were helping Johannesburg resident, Rayleigh, ascertain whether her boyfriend was cheating on her or not.   

Rayleigh's boyfriend had promised her a trip to Dubai but that ended up not happening.

During the confrontation, Rayleigh learns that her boyfriend, who is considerably older then she is, is a blesser, has another girlfriend and he refers to them as his "wives".

The episode was filled with dramatic twists and turns as dogs were nearly set on the "Uyajola99" crew. Many hailed Jub Jub for his hosting skills and said he deserves an award.

Even Somizi and Lasizwe heaped high praises on his hosting skills and being fearless.

See reactions below: 

