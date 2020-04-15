Mzansi reacts to Amanda Black saying alcohol is not essential





There are petitions currently doing the rounds and ordinary South Africans and celebrities have all voiced their opinions, from Anele Mdoda to Ntsiki Mazwai.





The latest celebrity to express her support of the ban is award-winning musician, Amanda Black. The singer said that alcohol was not an essential.





Taking to Twitter Amanda said, "Haibo guys Alcohol is not essential, what i think should be done for real people who suffer from alcohol abuse and dependence is counselling to help them through withdrawal and help deal with the trauma and triggers that drive them to alcohol abuse."

Haibo guys Alcohol is not essential, what i think should be done for real people who suffer from alcohol abuse and dependence is counselling to help them through withdrawal and help deal with the trauma and triggers that drive them to alcohol abuse. #SignThePetitionSA — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 13, 2020





Others tried to reason with Amanda by saying the ban needed to be lifted "for the sake of the economy".





However, Amanda was not having any of it and emphasised that alcohol was, without a doubt, non-essential.

Yhu bethuna we are not talkkng about the economy, sithetha nge health!! Health! And surving corona. Yhuuuu haibo pic.twitter.com/Q7hXIs3524 — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 13, 2020

Not you kaloku, this is for people with real addiction and dependence on alcohol Siqalo. — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 13, 2020

Lol they can come. — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 13, 2020

One look on social media and a very divided picture is painted with some supporting the ban of the sale while others don't.Her tweet reignited the debate. Some said the country was currently not in a position in which the solutions she offered could be applied.