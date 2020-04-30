Mzansi reacts to Dineo Ranaka's SAFTAs mess

Award shows like the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) are about celebrating homegrown talent, but when the awards are presented in an unconventional way, things can go left.

And that's exactly what happened last night.

Due to the national lockdown that is currently in place, the SAFTA's took place online. For the first time in the awards' history it was presented virtually.





From major time delays to what seemed like connectivity issues to a presenter who seemed to be having a meltdown, the awards quickly turned from being about the winners to what was up with Dineo Ranaka.





Prior to the awards starting, presenter Dineo went live on her Instagram where she expressed how she was feeling to her followers.





Her live videos were recorded and then shared on Twitter.





In one of the videos, the Metro FM host asks why the awards could not be broadcast on Instagram instead of Twitter.





"Guys you have no idea. You are presenting to a world of Twitter trolls, you guys on Instagram are nice people, you guys say nice things. Why couldn't we broadcast on Instagram?", she said.





In another video, Dineo says, "I have been given advice to wear some headphones to block out the noises in my head, I'm wearing headphones to block out the negative noises in my head".





Watch both videos below and see how social media users reacted:

You guys are giving us a bad name listen to what Dineo Ranaka is saying 😂 pic.twitter.com/tTnDUM4TF7 — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) April 29, 2020

This is what thought about when she started boxing 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J3BlQIgDdd — bumba (@Sizile_) April 29, 2020

If it’s not Kelly crying, Nomzamo is laughing, now this one is fighting imaginary noises. And you still think mental health is a joke 👀🙆🏾‍♀️ — Mabunda Gilowatt 🇿🇦 (@AyaWatt) April 29, 2020

