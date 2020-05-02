Mzansi reacts to Gareth Cliff's message to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



In what could be referred to as an open letter, the former "Idols SA" judge chronicled how South Africans were concerned with the havoc the lockdown was causing on the economy and how many of us aren't afraid of the coronavirus anymore.

In a clip posted on Twitter, Gareth says: "Dear President Ramaphosa, I'm going to keep this brief because I know you are dealing with a lot. We've all been ready to support you and your administration in your efforts to save lives from this pandemic. Even people like we who have questioned the idea of a lockdown as the best response has decided to comply and do whatever we can to help", he said. Mzansi has reacted to a message that radio personality Gareth Cliff has addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.





Gareth goes on to say that he accepted not being able to go to shops or buy hot food "for whatever inexplicable reason".





"Our patience and emotional state of affairs are on a knife-edge and we're losing hope. Many of us aren't afraid of the virus anymore, its our health and we'll take our chances thank you. We are afraid of the havoc your lockdown is reeking on the economy, on peoples lives and livelihoods".





Gareth also expressed his unhappiness with the ban on cigarettes.





Many South Africans were not feeling any he said while others said he should be afraid of what coronavirus would do to the health system.





Listen to Gareth's full video below:

Gareth Cliff is a big tlaun. And do people still listen to Cliff Central? pic.twitter.com/MGYVz07MWY — NdimhleFcukedUp (MBA) (@JackDevero) May 2, 2020

I find it rather funny that whites use the black experience as a talking point when they voice their grievances to government. Job insecurity, living in informal settlement, poverty. None of these things they experience. They must speak from their own social standing. Not ours. — Bambani91 (@01Ne010) May 2, 2020

"There's more of us than there are police & soldiers" is he threatening a revolution over di cigarette 😅



As if white people have what it takes to riot, the same people who stopped for lunch during #ZumaMustFall protest.? 😂😂😂😂 — Madikizela (@ShreksBeloved) May 2, 2020

Dear @GarethCliff, you're the big man now huh? Not afraid of the desease? Do you have any idea what havoc it'll wreck on our atrocious health system? Many of our people have comorbid conditions and takes their chances at the risk of death.

You're being stupid and irresponsible. — Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) May 2, 2020

So, who is this WE he speaks of? You break the rules, you are put in jail. Simple. pic.twitter.com/vdcEUZjQzW — Storch_TheCityzen (@cityzenStorch) May 2, 2020

Who paid him to say this? Imagine all this for cigarettes. Even alcohol nje!



I am craving alcohol like crazy, buy this is unnecessary. Like a child who’s toys were taken away. — Thick Mamie 😜 (@Filwe_Flow) May 2, 2020

See how Twitter users reacted below: