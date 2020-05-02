EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Gareth Cliff. Picture: Instagram
Mzansi reacts to Gareth Cliff's message to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mzansi has reacted to a message that radio personality Gareth Cliff has addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

In what could be referred to as an open letter, the former "Idols SA" judge chronicled how South Africans were concerned with the havoc the lockdown was causing on the economy and how many of us aren't afraid of the coronavirus anymore.

In a clip posted on Twitter, Gareth says: "Dear President Ramaphosa, I'm going to keep this brief because I know you are dealing with a lot. We've all been ready to support you and your administration in your efforts to save lives from this pandemic. Even people like we who have questioned the idea of a lockdown as the best response has decided to comply and do whatever we can to help", he said. 

Gareth goes on to say that he accepted not being able to go to shops or buy hot food "for whatever inexplicable reason". 

"Our patience and emotional state of affairs are on a knife-edge and we're losing hope. Many of us aren't afraid of the virus anymore, its our health and we'll take our chances thank you. We are afraid of the havoc your lockdown is reeking on the economy, on peoples lives and livelihoods". 

Gareth also expressed his unhappiness with the ban on cigarettes. 

Many South Africans were not feeling any he said while others said he should be afraid of what coronavirus would do to the health system. 

Listen to Gareth's full video below: 
See how Twitter users reacted below:
