Mzansi reacts to Letoya Makhene's girlfriend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Generations: The Legacy actress and singer Letoya Makhene has said she was now dating a woman.

The mother of four, who was previously married to Privilege Mangezi confirmed her relationship with Lebogang Keswa after Sunday World broke the news. Formeractress and singer Letoya Makhene has said she was now dating a woman.





In a tweet, Letoya said that it was only a matter of time before the world found out.

Well, it was only a matter of time before the world found out about us @LebohangKeswa

Here's to our beautiful future together, my love 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6VCUsDD8Ef — Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhene) April 5, 2020

@latoyamakhene, Wishing you & @LebohangKwesa happiness. Thanks for always coming on to #FeliciaShow with your dad @blondiemakhene. I use to share with you how I use to sing with your mom #Phyllis & aunt #Pam at school. Wish we still had show & could talk & continue to enlighten. — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) April 5, 2020

The news was met with positive reactions with many people sending the couple well wishes. Former talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle wished the couple happiness.Here is how the rest of Mzansi reacted: