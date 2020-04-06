EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Letoya Makhene. Picture: Instagram
Letoya Makhene. Picture: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Letoya Makhene's girlfriend

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 2h ago

Former Generations: The Legacy
 actress and singer Letoya Makhene has said she was now dating a woman. 

The mother of four, who was previously married to Privilege Mangezi  confirmed her relationship with Lebogang Keswa after  Sunday World  broke the news. 

In a tweet, Letoya said that it was only a matter of time before the world found out. 
The news was met with positive reactions with many people sending the couple well wishes. Former talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle wished the couple happiness. 
Here is how the rest of Mzansi reacted:

