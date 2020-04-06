Mzansi reacts to Letoya Makhene's girlfriend
The news was met with positive reactions with many people sending the couple well wishes. Former talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle wished the couple happiness.
Well, it was only a matter of time before the world found out about us @LebohangKeswa— Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhene) April 5, 2020
Here's to our beautiful future together, my love 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6VCUsDD8Ef
Here is how the rest of Mzansi reacted:
@latoyamakhene, Wishing you & @LebohangKwesa happiness. Thanks for always coming on to #FeliciaShow with your dad @blondiemakhene. I use to share with you how I use to sing with your mom #Phyllis & aunt #Pam at school. Wish we still had show & could talk & continue to enlighten.— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) April 5, 2020
❤❤❤— 🌈Pk Gaethijwe (@Pk_Gaethijwe) April 5, 2020
@letoyamakhene okay so right now I'm so jealous . 😭 Seeing my very own #CelebrityCrush stand tall with the current love of her life . 😻🏳️🌈— 🏳️🌈Extra_terres_trial🏳️🌈 (@Mokgabo20) April 5, 2020
I genuinely wish you guys nothing but the BEST . 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/QKbAZDrB8y
Welcome to the family Letoya Makhene😍😎❤️❤️. Love wins 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈. pic.twitter.com/89T2GbKV8M— Sandisiwe (@_SandisiweVani) April 5, 2020
Congratulations to @letoyamakhene and @LebohangKeswa on their beautiful new journey. The queer community celebrates this day with you, may love continue to win in this world. 🌈🙏 #LoveWins #QueerLove21 pic.twitter.com/ESvRK0WPq9— THE GAY SUPERHERO. (@MON_DEEE) April 5, 2020
We love you sisi wam...enjoy this gift called life all the best both you and Lebo.— Monjali (@mjalimonde) April 6, 2020
As long you happy it what matters ❤️❤️❤️💃— Tilly (@Tillytiny1) April 5, 2020