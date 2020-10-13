Mzansi reacts to Tino Chinyani & Cassper’s reveal of what went down in the DMs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Twitter users were in for a surprise when model Tino Chinyani and rapper Cassper Nyovest posted screenshots of how they slide in their partners DMs. In the “How it started” verses “How it’s going” challenge, social media users have been posted images of how their relationships started, how their businesses started and even how life at university started versus how it is currently going. Many celebrities have taken part in the challenge and while their followers have been quick to judge, not many expected Tino’s reveal of a little too much information. The Zimbabwean model who has a baby with his partner, actress Simphiwe Ngema took the opportunity to share screenshots from the DMs on how his relationship with the mother of his child came about and landed his name on the trends list. While it was all for fun and participating in the challenge, some tweeps were not impressed with the overshare and how he approached his baby mama.

In a four-frame post, Tino got tongues wagging, particularly for the text: “Trust it would be sensational. I would make you shake.”

Tino's post made some social media users feel his approach seemed too "thirsty" as they were shocked his approach worked on Simz.

Although many people had negative words about how he approached his baby mama, Tino seemed unfazed by the comments and let it be known that the only thing he cares about was his "family being straight".

On the flipside, Cassper showed his fans how in 2017 he made plans with Thobeka Majozi to one day have a child together.

See reactions below:

Lol,its supposed to be one screenshot, this is too much info bro pic.twitter.com/PkLADYap0D — Gabrielle K.👑 (@Gabbie_Kamo12) October 10, 2020

Some things should just remain private Chief ✌ Now your wife is being judged mate she doesn't deserve this 👣 pic.twitter.com/gJIUu1f5TQ — MackeyWaseSilobela🇿🇼 💯 (@Mackey_Silobela) October 10, 2020

I don't know you but u sound tjatjarag Tino pic.twitter.com/gMkdHRw2MW — ⚽A Guy From Next Door ⚽ (@sjmofokeng12) October 10, 2020

No mother fucker , we just planned our life!!!! We did it when we was ready!!!! And that's why my kid has rich parents!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 8, 2020