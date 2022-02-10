Mzansi thinks Andile Mpisane’s wife is pregnant, here’s why

South African social media users are convinced that Andile Mpisane’s wife, Tamia Louw-Mpisane is pregnant. This comes after Andile posted an almost 2-minute long video on his Instagram account which was a teaser to his latest single, “Ubala”.

In the video, Andile attends Konka in Johannesburg with some of his friends which includes Cassper Nyovest and his wife Tamia. The reality television star and son of businesswoman Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize also performs to a small audience at the nightclub in the video. While the video was about his new single, it was Tamia that everyone was talking about. In the video, she is wearing an orange sweater and standing next to Andile while also dancing. In a few angles, there appears to be a baby bump.

Social media was abuzz after the video was posted and comments filled the post from Instagram users saying Tamia is "definitely pregnant". In December last year, Andile made headlines and hit the top of the trends list when he shocked Mzansi with a surprise engagement and wedding ceremony.

The couple signed their marriage certificate in the presence of their family and friends after Andile proposed. The nuptials came as a surprise to many since Andile was romantically linked to Durban DJ, Sithelo Shozi with whom he has two children. Following the news of their marriage, which was shared on social media, Shauwn defended her son and his new bride who received backlash.