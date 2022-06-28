Mzansi’s influencers attend SA slumber party for BET Awards screening

ON MONDAY, BET Africa hosted a slumber party where select media and influencers gathered for the viewing of the 2022 BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards ceremony. The BET Awards are dubbed as culture’s biggest night, celebrating black excellence.

BET Africa presenter Naledi Radebe, aka Leddi G, hosted the viewing party and interacted with guests throughout the viewing of the awards ceremony. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Africa (@bet_africa) Everyone was dressed in their best slumber glam, with presenter and actress Candice Modiselle braving the cold and opting for a sexy lingerie number. Y radio presenter Fresh by Caddy was also spotted rocking his black sleek pyjamas, actor Zamani Mbatha opted for some warmth in his blue tracksuit.

Actress Taraji P Henson was the host for the awards and she brought her A-game, making several outfit and wig changes along the way. She kept the audience entertained throughout the night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Africa (@bet_africa) Several celebrities, including Henson, Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan, spoke out on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Organisers of the international awards also made clear their stance on the ruling, especially during their tribute segment, where “Roe v Wade” was prominently displayed.

The performances were nothing short of amazing. Brandy during her surprise performance with Jack Harlow, revealed how good her rap skills are. Mariah Carey showed that she still knows how to hit those high notes when she joined Latto on stage.

Nigerian artist Tems was one of the night’s biggest winners walking away with two awards. She won Best International Act beating out Mzansi’s Major League DJz and Best Collaboration for her feature on Wizkid’s global smash hit “Essence” which also features Justin Bieber. In her speech, she said she was honoured to receive her first award and used the moment to inspire young African girls that anything is possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Networks (@bet) Another highlight of the BET Awards was definitely seeing Fireboy DML take to the stage, as this was the first time there was an Afrobeats performance at the awards. Maybe next year, there might just be an amapiano performance on the global stage. Sean “Diddy” Combs was honoured with the lifetime achievement award. He took to the stage to perform some of his classic hits, artists Mary J Blige and Lil Kim also performed in Diddy’s honour.