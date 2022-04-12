NaakMusiq has nothing but respect for Cassper Nyovest after beating him

Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo is on cloud nine after winning his boxing match against hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest. The boxing match started off as a smooth encounter for Cassper as he won the first round with a flurry of early shots that had Naak shook.

However, the next two rounds of the five round fight saw Naak take full control of the fight and clinching victory. While many would be expecting NaakMusiq to be using his bragging rights to the most and gloating on the timeline over beating Cassper, it seems he is taking a different approach. Naak took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Cassper and one thing is clear, Naak has a certain level of respect for Cassper after their match.

The presenter in his caption shared that he has “mad respect” for Cassper who had the whole continent tuned into the boxing match. “This man had the whole continent watching boxing. Mad respect @casspernyovest 👏🏾💯🔥,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anga Makubalo 🇿🇦 (@iamnaakmusiq) Naak is certainly not wrong as on Saturday night many people were on standby waiting for the boxing match to begin.

The match trended the whole weekend, with those who watched the match and did not weighing in on the night's outcome. After the match an exhausted but joyful Naak spoke with a few gathered media in a packed dressing room surrounded by family and friends. He shared what was going through his mind in the middle of the fight.

"I think I just recognised that he was holding me a lot. That kinda clicked in my mind that there was an advantage here. "It drains you when someone holds you in a boxing match and every time he would let go I'd have to reset and start all over again, I think that was his tactic." Naak had raised his hand to step into the ring after Cassper’s fight with Slik Talk where he claimed victory, last year.