NaakMusiq threatens to beat up Prince Kaybee

Musician NaakMusiq has threatened to beat up Prince Kaybee during their recent twar. This comes after the DJ and music producer took a dig at NaakMusiq. It all started when Kaybee, who is a lover of fast cars, responded to a tweet about BMW’s latest SUV. In the video, the latest BMW X5 is struggling to make it up an off road hill. A known fan of Mercedes Benz, Kaybee said of the SUV: “BMW engineering is k*k like k*kmusiq”. Kaybee’s play on words did not go unnoticed. DJ Tira was the first to see it and asked the award-winning DJ to delete the tweet.

Uyeyisa boi 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾you are out of line. Take this thing down now!!!! — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) September 19, 2020

In a matter of moments, NaakMusiq saw the tweet and so rang the ringside bell for round two of this duos twar.

Hitting back at Kaybee, NaakMusiq suggested that Kaybee’s shade was strange considering he asked him to be on a song twice.

“This coming from a guy who CAME TO ME and told me how much it would mean to him for me to be on his songs. TWICE also you’ve been avoiding that race we once spoke about. Lastly, I don’t know what you want to trend this time, but my boy, I will straight up f**k you up. Enough twitter”, he tweeted.

The former “Isidingo” star also went on to say that he was sick of Kaybee.

“I’m seriously sick of this...I’m honestly going to stuff you up...Uphaphiswa zezi awards for songs that were produced by other people and this new money of yours...ill kick your ass dawg.”

@PrinceKaybee_SA im seriously sick of this... Im honestly going to stuff you up.. Uphaphiswa zezi awards for songs that were produced by other people and this new money of yours...ill kick your ass dawg... — Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) September 19, 2020

Not one to shy away, Kaybee also clapped back at NaakMusiq.

"You don’t want to do this, but since you started ur career before me but you have achieved less it was fitting at that time. 2ndly (secondly) you wouldn’t dare race me, my cars are modified, yours are still stock. Lastly when you see me do what you need to do”, he said.

The two continued their back and forth.

🤣 You don’t want to do this, but since you started ur career before me but you have achieved less it was fitting at that time. 2ndly you wouldn’t dare race me, my cars are modified, yours are still stock. Lastly when you see me do what you need to do😅 https://t.co/Zj8pMOxSaW — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 19, 2020

Hai wena maan, what money?

I’ll be waiting for the ass whippin though🤣 https://t.co/1crBD2khnq — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 19, 2020

Man ive had a great 10 years in this game. I'm proud of the little that ive achieved. We all have different destinies. So if your achievements make you belittle mine then do you man. Ill see you around...Well done on your career 👊🏾 https://t.co/eXlrD2nAcY — Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) September 19, 2020

In July this year, the pair gave their fans ringside seats when an unexpected twar took place between them. The reason, cars.