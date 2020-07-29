EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Naak Musiq and Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram

Naaq Musiq calls Prince Kaybee weak as their twar continues

Prince Kaybee and Naaq Musiq continued their twar as they gave fans ringside seats.

In the latest episode of the duo's Twitter exchange, Naaq (whose real name is Anga Makubalo) called Kaybee weird and weak after he tried explaining why he responded to the actor.

The DJ and music producer who has been in recent twars with DJ Maphorisa and Black Coffee replied to Naaq’s tweet of himself and a BMW.

“I studied the comments in this post, I then understood if it was me that posted the same picture with my Merc I was gonna seem arrogant, there (they) were gonna be the nastiest comments to a point people say I rent my cars so I realized I’m playing on unfair ground. Enjoy your Bmw abuti”, he said in his response.

After Naaq hit back at the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker, he felt the need to explain himself.

“Oh, this is why. I was just responding to many of the tweeps in your status because of the many tags I got like you have done several times on my posts. I did not think its a problem. I apologize. But.....I have an ask please allow me”, said Kaybee.

After Naaq saw the tweet and said the DJ was being weird, Kaybee went on to further explain himself but things soon turned left with the pair attacking each other’s looks and careers moves.

Kaybee was quick to point out that he had more awards than Naaq’s music and acting career and Naaq hit back saying he was insecure.

See below:

