Nandi Madida announces new single ‘Want You’ collaboration after two years

It’s been two years since award-winning, platinum-selling singer Nandi Madida released her last single, “Organic”. In the time since, Madida has been growing her social media presence and delving into more brand work. A few months ago, Madida teased on Instagram that she was finally working on some new music. Today, she announced that she’d be releasing her latest offering, “Want You”, alongside amapiano producer and DJ, Lebza The Villain.

“BTS FOR OUR SINGLE SHOOT! Having fun! @lebzathevillain X Myself - "WANT YOU." A song to dedicate to your lover DROPS THIS FRIDAY, 19 August 2022 for the SUMMER,” she shared on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) The Instagram post includes a video of both Madida and Lebza wearing all black and dancing to the song in a photo studio. Judging by the audio on the video, “Want You” will be her first foray into amapiano. Last week, in celebration of Women’s Day, the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) announced that Madida would be one of the hosts of the upcoming awards show, which will be held on August 28 in Sun City.

“As Your Host for the @TheSAMAs The South African Music Awards I cannot wait to laugh, dance, sing and have a good time with you all,” she shared on Twitter. “As we celebrate THE BEST MUSIC currently in the world 🌍 (yes I said it)! South African Music 🇿🇦🔥🔥. PS: My Zip broke during this dance 🥹😅😂😂” As Your Host for the @TheSAMAs The South African Music Awards I cannot wait to laugh, dance, sing and have a good time with you all! As we celebrate THE BEST MUSIC currently in the world 🌍 (yes I said it)! South African Music 🇿🇦🔥🔥.



PS: My Zip broke during this dance 🥹😅😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tTPxqhtJfd — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) August 10, 2022 Madida also added through a press release: “When I accepted my first SAMA in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, “Say U Will”, I would not have imagined that I would be hosting just two years later.

