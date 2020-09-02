Nandi Madida dragged for ’Nala’ comment but Twitter sees the funny side

Actress and singer Nandi Madida is facing a backlash after she posted on Twitter that her son’s friends recognised her as “Lion King” character Nala from “Black is King.” Madida was among the Mzansi stars who featured in Beyoncé’s visual album and film “Black is King”. She plays Nala in the hit movie, alongside Nyaniso Dzedze, who plays Simba. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the star wrote: “Dropped off my son at school and it’s been a while (we haven’t been to school since March) and I realised today that to some of Shaka’s toddler friends I am Nala … I heard a ‘Wow! Shaka’s mom is Nala! Black is king!’ “The power of Disney.” While many applauded the kids for recognising the star, others seemed a bit sceptical.

Tweeps started dragging Madida, with many stating that she may have stretched the truth a bit.

Of course the heated debate about whether the kids called Madida, Nala, resulted in the #NalaChallenge and tweeps are having a field day.

Though Madida has since deleted the tweet, she laughed off the negative comments.

She said: “Even I’m laughing at the comments …Twitter is the most entertaining platform. It’s an extreme sport and not for the faint-hearted. No one is safe. U have 2 know how to laugh at yourself!”

Written by Beyoncé, who is also executive producer and co-director, “Black is King” serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album “The Lion King: The Gift”, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”.

The film’s South African stars are among the crème de la crème of the country’s film and music industry and include Connie Chiume, Warren Masemola, Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa and Lindi Mlaba.

International stars featured include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Naomi Campbell.