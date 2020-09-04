Nandi Madida gets recognition from Taraji P Henson for her role in ‘Black is King’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African actress and singer Nandi Madida’s performance in ’Black is King’ earned her shout-out from American actress and producer Taraji P Henson. Madida was among the local and international stars who featured in Beyoncé’s visual album and film “Black is King”. She plays the role Nala alongside Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell. Written and executive produced and co-directed by Beyoncé, “Black is King” film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album “The Lion King: The Gift”, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of “The Lion King.” The film stars some of South Africa’s crème de la crème of the film and music industry including Connie Chiume, Warren Masemola, Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa and Lindi Mlaba. Madida was celebrating her first SAMA, which she bagged in August.

Madida and rapper KO walked away with the SAMAs Best Collaboration for their hit single “Say U Will”.

The award-winning star took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase the big prize.

Madida only received the award now as this year’s SAMAs were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the star is heard thanking her fans for the the big milestone. She also took the opportunity to promote her upcoming single “Organic” that dropping on September 18.

“Guys I’m so excited, thank you for much for making this happen...my first SAMA, it’s all because of you.

“I drop my single this month... I’m so excited because it celebrates black women and all their magic.

While fans and industry friends were celebrating and honouring Madida for her great achievement, the “Empire” star also congratulated her, she wrote: “CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL!!! Saw you in #BlackIsKing.”

Meanwhile, Madida faced backlash after she posted on Twitter that her son’s friends recognised as Nala.

Taking to Twitter this week, she wrote in the then deleted tweet: “Dropped off my son at school and it’s been a while (we haven’t been to school since March) and I realised today that to some of Shaka’s toddler friends I am Nala...I heard a ‘Wow! Shaka’s mom is Nala! Black is King!’ The power of Disney.”

While many applauded the kids for recognising the star, many seem a bit sceptical about the turn of events, with many stating that the star may have stretched the truth a bit.