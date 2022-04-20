Nandi Madida mourns tragic loss of close friend Ndoni Mcunu

The passing of a close friend or family member is heartbreaking, but when it happens unexpectedly, the pain becomes even more unbearable. Actress and singer Nandi Madida has recently experienced the pain of losing a close friend Ndoni Mcunu, the founder of Black Women in Science.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Madida expressed her shock and heartache at Mcunu’s tragic passing. Madida posted snapshots from her recent conversation with Mcunu, where the duo shared special memories from Madida’s 21st birthday celebration and she captioned the post: “For whatever reason, you decided to send me these hilarious throwback photos of us, last month and we couldn’t stop laughing at them. “Would’ve never imagined that a month later you’d be gone. Going to miss you so much @ndonimcunu can’t believe you’re gone, my friend. Love you forever my sister.”

The family of the renowned environmental scientist confirmed the death of Mcunu in Krugersdorp on April 16. “It is with great sadness to inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ndoni Mcunu. She passed away on Saturday April 16, 2022 in Krugersdorp. Ndoni Mcunu (PhD Candidate) was an advocate for climate change in Africa and the founder of Black Women in Science,” read the statement. The family also revealed Mcunu’s cause of death, “cited a gas leak” at the venue where she was on holiday with her friends over the Easter weekend.

