Nandi Madida wants her kids to live their truth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning musician and mother of two, Nandi Madida, says all she wants is for her children to “live their truth”, be it when building their dreams or passions. Madida, who is married to singer and producer, Zakes Bantwini have two beautiful children, their son, Shaka who is 4 and their daughter, Queen Nefertiti who will turn 2. Madida, who has always been very private about her children and family life, took to Twitter to share a tweet about how she would want her children to live. She wrote: “I want my kids to live their truth, whether it be their dreams, their sexuality, their pain, their passion. “I never want them to feel they have to hide any part of who they are.

“They must be free to live their life for themselves and own their story. I want my kids to just be,“ she tweeted.

I want my kids to live their truth, whether it be their dreams, their sexuality, their pain, their passion. I never want them to feel they have to hide any part of who they are. They must be free to live their life for themselves and own their story.I want my kids to just BE ❤️ — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) March 6, 2021

Some of her fans didn’t agree with her tweet, while others loved the fact that she is raising her children to be free individuals.

“You will not have disciplined kids. They need guidance from you until they are able to separate between wrong and right”, said @SonoChristopher

You will not have disciplined kids. They need guidance from you until they are able to separate between wrong and right. — Christopher Sono (@SonoChristopher) March 6, 2021

While @Zenkosi_N said: “I second that. That's my wish for my son”.

I second that. That's my wish for my son ♥️. — IG: zenkosi_n (@Zenkosi_N) March 6, 2021

And @Nomonde15577302 said: “That's why I love you, ingqondo yakho imNandi kanti u get straight to the point uyibeke kamNandi futhi ayididi”.