Nasty C set to grace the stage at MTV Europe Music Awards

Superstar local artist Nasty C has been enlisted as one of the performers at the upcoming 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The prestigious awards show is set to air live on MTV from the PSD Bank Dome arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 13.

The 26-year-old was announced alongside the likes of Stormzy, Gayle, One Republic, SPINALL, Ayanna and Kalush Orchestra as the latest round of performers for the 2022 showpiece event. "🤯 THIS LINEUP 🤯 @stormzy, @whoisgayle, @OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra, @SPINALL, @ayanna, and @nasty_csa take the 2022 #MTVEMA stage on 13 November!"

Previously, Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse were also announced as performers, while GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, model, activist Leomie Anderson and TikTok star Sam Ryder were enlisted to present awards. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will be the evening's co-hosts.

“Look who’s pulling up to present at the 2022 #MTVEMAs 👀 @SamRyderMusic, @JulianLennon @Leomie_Anderson!” Look who’s pulling up to present at the 2022 #MTVEMAs 👀 @SamRyderMusic, @JulianLennon @Leomie_Anderson! pic.twitter.com/6UW3lIzcoT — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 1, 2022

Nasty C has been on a roll this year. Not only has he returned to prolific form on the music front with the release of the “Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape” and his chart-topping collaboration with AKA, “Lemons (Lemonade)”, he’s also explored his interest in gaming with several commercial gaming partnerships. Over the weekend, just a week after he hosted hundreds of gamers at his Ivyson Army Tour at Emperors Palace, the “Hell Naw” hitmaker shared that he’d just received his new gaming set-up. “AAAAHHH!!!! My gaming/streaming setup HAS ARRIVED!!!! @ @ Major shoutout to my guys at @pcbuilderafrica & @nibbleafrica for this BEAST of a machine!! “Dropping the specs, an UNBOXING VIDEO & STREAM SOON AS I COME HOME FROM The ROAD!! ) @ivysongaming LETS GOOOO!!