Rapper Nasty C. Picture: Supplied

Award-winning rapper Nasty C is changing the narrative around masculinity one school visit at a time. The "Hell Naw" hitmaker has teamed up with Axe for their latest campaign to change how society sees masculinity and confidence.

“Growing up I used Axe so it was easy to say yes to this collaboration. I also really liked how they want to change the narrative of masculinity.

"You don’t have to be macho to be masculine or look a certain way. Your confidence should not be based on what you look like and I agree with that so I want to be a part of changing that narrative,” he said.

So far he has made surprise appearances at two Durban secondary schools, Northwood School and Strelitzia Secondary School with plans to visit schools in Joburg.

The surprise appearances are aimed at inspiring pupils, encouraging them to find their magic. For Nasty C see the #FindYourMagic campaign is about giving positive energy to young men.

The rapper, whose real name is Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, also spoke about toxic masculinity.

“We can definitely fix this but we can’t do that overnight. As men, we must know our role - that role is to help those around us.

"One of the only differences between men and women is that men might be a little stronger than women but women do a lot more than we do and it’s time we appreciate that and support and protect women. Toxic masculinity stops when we come together and make a conscious decision to change things.”

The 22-year-old is also set to release a new album later this year and hinted that fans should expect the unexpected.

He said that "Zulu Man with some Power" will be a fun album.

“This album is not concept-based and serious like my previous work. This is a fun album and with this one, I have embraced my culture a lot in terms of the inspiration and sound."